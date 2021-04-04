Oakwood home features sun room, basement, finished third-floor

Formal entry opens from the covered front porch into a foyer with an open staircase highlighted by two large windows. Oak hardwood flooring fills the foyer and continues throughout most of the main level, except the kitchen and family room.

Directly to the left, the formal living room has two sets of French doors with intricate woodwork design around the glass panes. Both sets open to the front covered porch. A decorative fireplace is the centerpiece to the room and is flanked by built-in display cases with glass-doors. A wood mantel stretches across the fireplace and below a window and a media nook.

Off the living room is the formal dining room, which is the center of the house as the four other socials areas are accessible from the dining room. It has crown molding and a ceiling medallion with crystal light fixtures.

Double doors open to a sun room or possible office. Ten windows fill the room with natural light and offer panoramic views of the landscaped yard. French doors are flanked by built-in bookcases and open to a side paver-brick patio.

Double pocket doors open from the dining room into a family room with two picture windows, patio doors that open to a rear side paver-brick patio and a single door that opens to the driveway. One whole wall has built-in cabinetry that surrounds a brick fireplace with raised hearth.

Ceramic-tile flooring flows into the eat-in kitchen, which is also accessible from the dining room and front foyer. White cabinetry fills three walls and extends to the ceiling. Ceramic-tile accents the wall space between the hanging cabinets and countertops. A window is above a double sink while another adds light to a counter space. Appliances include a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator.

Tucked off the kitchen is a half bathroom with an extended single-sink vanity. There is a pantry closet, a guest closet and access to the basement just off the kitchen, as the floor plan circles back to the front foyer.

The full, unfinished basement is divided into a possible recreation room with a private half bathroom. There is a utility room and a separate storage room or workshop. The basement has a painted concrete floor and glass-block windows.

Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room are on the second floor. The main bedroom has a decorative fireplace and access to the laundry room, which is also accessible from the hallway. The updated main bathroom has a walk-in closet with built-in organizers, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with glass doors, a single-sink elevated vanity, a deep soaking tub below a window, a toilet nook, built-in linen cabinets and ceramic-tile flooring.

All three bedrooms have hardwood flooring. One bedroom has a wall of built-in cabinet closets while the other bedroom has a step-in closet. The guest bath features a tub/shower with subway-tile surround, a single-sink vanity and mosaic-tile flooring.

A door opens from the hallway to a hidden stairwell that leads to the finished third floor. The multipurpose space could be a fourth bedroom, a recreation room or family room. There are window nooks and a built-in window seat plus a double-door closet and a hidden finished storage or play place. A spindled railing wraps around the stairwell and angled ceilings and window nooks offer several floor plan options.

A full bathroom is also on the third floor. The bath has a window seat with built-in storage, a step-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and a vanity with solid-surface sink and countertop. There are also a built-in linen cabinet and ceramic-tile flooring.

OAKWOOD

Price: $579,900

Directions: Shafor Avenue to west on Dixon Avenue or East Shantz to east on Dixon Avenue

Highlights: About 3,325 sq. ft., including third floor, 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, 3 fireplaces, oak hardwood floors, built-ins, French doors, sun room, updated main bath, third-floor bonus room, full basement, glass-block windows, 2-car detached garage, paver-brick patios, oversized lot

For more information:

Joanne Cronin

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 604-1226

www.itsgreatindayton.com