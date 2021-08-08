Open-concept ranch includes finished lower level

Formal entry to the home opens through glass double doors into a foyer with a drop tray ceiling with hidden accent lights behind a wooden panel. An artwork nook has wood accents. To the left, the guest wing has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the right, a short hallway leads to a laundry room with folding counter, a double-door closest and access to the garage.

Straight ahead, chunky wood spindles extend into the lower-level, open stairwell and wrought-iron railing complement the dark tones.

Continuing straight back is the combined kitchen, dining and great room. Wood-laminate flooring starts within the foyer and continues into the social areas. Above the great room, a tray ceiling has wood-beam accents that continue down to frame the stone fireplace and media nook. The same beams create a fireplace mantel, and a media nook is above the mantel. A wall has oversized windows with transoms and a glass door leads to the covered rear porch with extended stamped sun patio.

The same tray ceiling with wood-beams gives a different coffer ceiling design above the kitchen and dining area. White cabinetry fills two walls of the kitchen, and light quartz countertops provide plenty of work space. There is a window above the double sink and stainless-steel appliances include a six-burner gas range and beverage cooler.

A two-level island has wrap-around seating for up to six and lower counter has space for a beverage station.

Tucked off the great room is the entrance to the main bedroom suite. The bedroom has a tray ceiling and picture window. A sliding door opens into the full bath with a soaking tub, a walk-in shower with multiple shower heads, an extended counter with two bowl sinks and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers.

The lower level has been finished into a media with wet bar area. Coffered ceiling is above the media room, which has three transom windows. The bar area has a peninsula rough-cut stone bar with matching wall counter with sink. There is a beverage cooler and an ice maker. Mosaic tiles fill the wall space, and wood beam shelves offer additional storage.

A fourth bedroom has an above-grade, egress window and a walk-in closet and a full bathroom has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.

A door off the media room opens to the unfinished area, which has room for an exercise area, craft area, storage and the mechanical systems, including a tank-less water heater.

BEAVERCREEK TWP. Price: $585,000

Directions: East on U.S. 35 to left Trebein Road, right on Turfland Boulevard, right on Highland Lane South to right on Abbey Park Place

Highlights: About 3,410 sq. ft. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open concept, coffered ceilings, quartz countertops, wood floors, gas fireplace, finished lower level, wet bar, media room, egress windows, covered patio, sun patio, fenced yard, sprinkler system, security system, cul-de-sac, homeowner association

For More Information

Bev Oswalt

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 241-1142

www.beverlyoswalt.irongaterealtors.com