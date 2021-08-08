Open-concept ranch includes finished lower level

FEATURE HOME:
1485 ABBEY PARK PLACE, BEAVERCREEK TWP.
Attention to details is evident throughout this custom-built, open-concept ranch, including volume ceilings, 8-foot doors, quartz countertops and waterproof wood-laminate flooring.
Listed for $585,000 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the stone-and-Hardieplank ranch at 1485 Abbey Park Place has about 3,410 square feet of living space, including the finished lower level with egress and above-grade windows. The house is located within the Liberty Hill section of the Stonehill Village of Beavercreek Twp. where residents have use of two swimming pools, fitness center, tennis courts and walking trails.
The ranch is located on a cul-de-sac with a metal and vinyl fenced back yard. The two-car garage has a high ceiling for overhead storage.
Formal entry to the home opens through glass double doors into a foyer with a drop tray ceiling with hidden accent lights behind a wooden panel. An artwork nook has wood accents. To the left, the guest wing has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the right, a short hallway leads to a laundry room with folding counter, a double-door closest and access to the garage.
Straight ahead, chunky wood spindles extend into the lower-level, open stairwell and wrought-iron railing complement the dark tones.
Continuing straight back is the combined kitchen, dining and great room. Wood-laminate flooring starts within the foyer and continues into the social areas. Above the great room, a tray ceiling has wood-beam accents that continue down to frame the stone fireplace and media nook. The same beams create a fireplace mantel, and a media nook is above the mantel. A wall has oversized windows with transoms and a glass door leads to the covered rear porch with extended stamped sun patio.
The same tray ceiling with wood-beams gives a different coffer ceiling design above the kitchen and dining area. White cabinetry fills two walls of the kitchen, and light quartz countertops provide plenty of work space. There is a window above the double sink and stainless-steel appliances include a six-burner gas range and beverage cooler.
A two-level island has wrap-around seating for up to six and lower counter has space for a beverage station.
Tucked off the great room is the entrance to the main bedroom suite. The bedroom has a tray ceiling and picture window. A sliding door opens into the full bath with a soaking tub, a walk-in shower with multiple shower heads, an extended counter with two bowl sinks and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers.
The lower level has been finished into a media with wet bar area. Coffered ceiling is above the media room, which has three transom windows. The bar area has a peninsula rough-cut stone bar with matching wall counter with sink. There is a beverage cooler and an ice maker. Mosaic tiles fill the wall space, and wood beam shelves offer additional storage.
A fourth bedroom has an above-grade, egress window and a walk-in closet and a full bathroom has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.
A door off the media room opens to the unfinished area, which has room for an exercise area, craft area, storage and the mechanical systems, including a tank-less water heater.
BEAVERCREEK TWP. Price: $585,000
Directions: East on U.S. 35 to left Trebein Road, right on Turfland Boulevard, right on Highland Lane South to right on Abbey Park Place
Highlights: About 3,410 sq. ft. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open concept, coffered ceilings, quartz countertops, wood floors, gas fireplace, finished lower level, wet bar, media room, egress windows, covered patio, sun patio, fenced yard, sprinkler system, security system, cul-de-sac, homeowner association
