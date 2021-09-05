dayton-daily-news logo
Original architectural charm

The 4-bedroom Tudor-style home has about 3,590 sq. ft. of living space, plus a finished basement. Leaded-glass windows flank the carved wood door, and a slate roof peaks above the brick-and-stucco exterior. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
By Kathy Tyler, Contributing Writer
23 minutes ago
Tudor-style 2-story includes finished basement, separate cottage

COVER HOME:

1421 WOODSTOCK DRIVE, OAKWOOD

At the end of a slate walkway is the solid-wood entry into a storybook Tudor nestled among mature landscaping. Leaded-glass windows flank the carved wood door, and a beautiful slate roof peaks above the brick-and-stucco exterior.

Inside, the two-story has the original Tudor architectural charm with wide-plant hardwood flooring, wrought-iron railings, built-in book nooks, exposed brick accents and a staircase within a turret that leads to the upper and lower levels.

Listed for $799,900 by RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates, the home at 1421 Woodstock Drive in Oakwood has about 3,590 square feet of living space, plus a finished basement. The tiered back yard has stone accents and brick steps that lead down to a paver-brick patio with a fire ring.

The tiered back yard has a paver-brick patio with stone accents and fire ring. The patio leads to a summer house which opens into a 4-season space with woodgrain tile flooring, wood-beam ceiling, built-in cabinetry and countertops, and a brick wood-burning fireplace. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
A summer cottage has a double door entry that opens into a single room with a ceramic-tile floor and wood-beam ceiling. The cottage has screened windows, electric, built-in cabinets and countertops and a brick, wood-burning fireplace.

A concrete driveway leads to the main residence with a two-car, side-entry garage and extra parking pad.

Formal entry opens into a breezeway with a closet and built-in mailbox. Wood flooring fills the breezeway and continues into the foyer and adjoining dining room. Wood beams provide entry into the sunken living room. Wrought-iron railings accent the semi-open staircase and living room.

Two-steps down, the living room has a wide-plank wood floor, and the side window has a large window seat flanked by built-in bookcases. A carved wood mantel surrounds the wood-burning fireplace, which has a marble hearth.

The dining room has two built-in China hutches that create a furniture nook. Both hutches have leaded-glass cabinet doors. Off the dining room is a serving area with a floating buffet under a window and open shelves that flank the window.

A step down from the foyer and accented by wrought-iron railings is the formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a window seat that is flanked by built-in bookcases. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
Off the serving area or enlarged butler’s pantry is the galley kitchen. The kitchen has Italian tumble-marble countertops, one of which is a two-level peninsula with breakfast bar seating within the sun-filled breakfast room. Antique white cabinetry fills two walls and surround stainless-steel appliances, including a five-burner cooktop and double wall ovens.

There is a built-in pantry cabinet, and some of the hanging cabinets have glass doors. Two steps down is the morning room. A breakfast bar offers seating for two, and a buffet has a coffee station and glass-front hanging cabinets. Nine windows fill the room with natural light and a door opens to the back yard.

An exposed brick wall accents the walkway that leads to a half bathroom and back door and crosses over into the media room to complete the circular floor plan. The media room has hardwood flooring and two built-in bookcases with hidden double-doors that can closet off the media room from the formal living room.

Four bedrooms and two updated bathrooms are upstairs. The main bedroom has two closets that flank a window nook. The bathroom has a walk-in ceramic-tile shower, oversized pedestal sink, built-in line cabinet and ceramic-tile flooring and wall accents.

The galley kitchen has Italian tumble marble countertops one of which is a two-level peninsula with breakfast bar seating within the sun-filled breakfast room. The kitchen has antique white cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances, including a five-burner cooktop and double wall ovens. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
The bathroom passes through into a second bedroom, which has a single-door closet and an arched closet with built-in shelves. Another bedroom has dormer window nooks and an oversized closet while the fourth bedroom has corner windows.

The guest bath features a bureau vanity with sink, a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround that extends out to accent the walls and match the floor.

The stairwell has a circular tray ceiling and additional wrought-iron railing with curved walls and windows. Hidden entrance to the lower level is from the first-floor turret or from the morning room.

The basement has been finished into a recreation room with a brick, wood-burning fireplace with dentil wood mantel and wood box. Wainscotting accents the walls and complements the open bookcases that flank a window. Tucked off one corner is a two-seat bar with lower wet bar counter and access to a wine closet. There is also a half bath with pedestal sink and a quiet sitting nook behind the stairwell.

The basement has been finished into a recreation room with a brick, wood-burning fireplace with dentil wood mantel and wood box. Wainscotting accents the walls and complements the open bookcases that flank a window. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
A door opens from the recreation room into a laundry room and kitchenette. The room has a small counter with sink, extra appliance outlets, double-door storage closet, access to two storage rooms, access to the mechanical room and a back staircase to the main-level.

OAKWOOD

Price: $799,900

Open house: Sept. 5, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: Far Hills to Harman Avenue to left on Woodstock Drive or Far Hills to Forrer Road to right on Woodstock Drive

Highlights: About 3,590 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, built-ins, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, finished basement, wet bar, wine cellar, 2-car garage, extra parking pad, summer house with fireplace, paver-brick patio, fire pit

For more information:

Jill Aldineh

RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates

(937) 303-1888

www.teamjill.com

The dining room has a buffet nook flanked by built-in China hutches that have leaded-glass doors. Off the dining room is a serving room with built-in bookcases surrounding a window. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
