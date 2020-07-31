Outdoor entertaining spaces enhance 2-story

The wooden deck is spacious enough for outdoor dining, and the gazebo offers a private covering for a possible hot tub or retreat space. There is also a storage shed tucked at the corner of the back yard.

Formal entry is made from the concrete walkway into a two-story foyer with a chandelier and wood flooring. There are two guest closets on each side of the leaded-glass front door and an arched window fills the foyer, as well as the open staircase, with natural light.

Tucked to the left is the formal living room, and off to the right of the foyer is the formal dining room. Straight off the foyer is the family room, which has a brick fireplace with raised hearth and wood-beam mantel. The room has triple rear-facing windows and accent lighting.

Accessible from the dining room and off the family room are the kitchen and bay-like breakfast room. The kitchen has wrap-around Corian countertops on top of oak cabinetry that includes a peninsula counter with double sink. There is a pantry closet, and the kitchen comes equipped with a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

Recessed lighting fills the kitchen’s working space, and a hanging light accents the bay-like breakfast room, which has patio doors that open to the rear deck. A step down from the breakfast room leads to a mud room, which has access to a half bath, a laundry room, the garage and rear deck.

A door from the foyer opens to the hidden staircase to the basement, which has glass-block windows. Off the staircase landing to the right is the finished recreation room. Double doors open from the recreation room into a bonus room, which could be used as a media room. Both rooms have carpeting and ceiling lights. There is a half bath off the bonus room.

Off the other side of the staircase landing is the unfinished space, which could be a workshop area. The mechanical systems are accessible, and there is additional storage.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. The main bedroom is at the end of the balcony hallway and has a vaulted ceiling. The private bathroom features a double-sink vanity, a whirlpool tub, a private toilet and shower room and a walk-in closet with an abundance of built-in organizers.

The other three bedrooms have sliding-door closets and ceiling paddle fans. The guest bath features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $330,000

Directions: Social Row Road, east of state Route 48 to south on Meadowfields Court

Highlights: About 3,120 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, gas fireplace, oak kitchen, ceramic-tile flooring, volume ceilings, finished basement, bonus room, 2-car garage, rear deck with gazebo

For more information:

Amanda Lewis

Coldwell Banker Heritage

(937) 367-3620

www.AmandaLewisRealtor.Com