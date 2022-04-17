Panoramic views

Combined Shape Caption Sliding patio doors open from the great room to the covered rear porch and sun patio. The house, which offers about 4,340 sq. ft. of living space, has a 3-car garage and 2 acres of woods in back. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Sliding patio doors open from the great room to the covered rear porch and sun patio. The house, which offers about 4,340 sq. ft. of living space, has a 3-car garage and 2 acres of woods in back. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Through double doors, the formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with ceramic-tile flooring. An open staircase has wooden steps with a carpet runner and spindle railing that wraps around the catwalk’s hallway.

Ceiling treatments give each formal room a different design element. To the left, the formal living room has crown molding that extends into the ceiling, creating a tray ceiling effect. A ceiling fan with light fixture hangs within the middle of the ceiling and double windows with transoms look out over the front-yard pond with fountain.

To the right, the formal dining room has a similar extended crown molding ceiling treatment, and a ceiling medallion encircles the hanging light fixture. Wainscoting accents the wall space and fluted threshold to the dining area from the foyer.

Combined Shape Caption The great room has a 2-story ceiling with recessed lights and ceiling paddle fan. A gas fireplace has a double wooden mantle that extends to near ceiling height. Windows are stacked on each side of the fireplace and within the corners. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The great room has a 2-story ceiling with recessed lights and ceiling paddle fan. A gas fireplace has a double wooden mantle that extends to near ceiling height. Windows are stacked on each side of the fireplace and within the corners. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Straight off the foyer, the great room has a two-story ceiling with recessed lights and ceiling paddle fan. A gas fireplace has a double wooden mantle that extends to near ceiling height. Windows are stacked on each side of the fireplace and within the corners. The windows are framed with extra-wide molding, matching the fireplace mantle. Sliding patio doors open to the covered rear porch and sun patio.

Opposite the patio doors, a set of oversized French doors open into a study with lower crown molding that hides accent lighting and blends into the built-in bookcases that surrounds double windows, which also have a built-in window seat with storage. A ceiling medallion surrounds a paddle ceiling fan and wall accents create artwork frames.

Open flow into the kitchen is transitioned from carpeting to ceramic-tile flooring. The kitchen has a breakfast room space that is offset by a peninsula countertop. Cabinetry fills two walls and wraps around stainless-steel appliances. A double sink is below two windows, and a light mosaic ceramic-tile backsplash complements the light countertops. A door opens into a walk-in pantry.

Combined Shape Caption The kitchen has a breakfast room space that is offset by a peninsula countertop. Cabinetry fills two walls and wraps around stainless-steel appliances. A double sink is below two windows. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The kitchen has a breakfast room space that is offset by a peninsula countertop. Cabinetry fills two walls and wraps around stainless-steel appliances. A double sink is below two windows. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

At the end of the kitchen, a door opens into a mud room with laundry hook-ups. The mud room has a back door exit to the covered porch and access to the three-car garage. The laundry hook-ups are at the end of a countertop, which extends past double windows and wraps around to the other wall. There is a wash sink and extended counter space. A half bathroom is accessible from the mudroom as well as a large closet.

A hallway off the great room provides a second entry into the living room and continues down to the main bedroom suite and a guest bedroom suite. The main bedroom suite has rear-facing windows and a double-door closet walk-in closet with built-in organizers. The private bathroom features an oversized vanity with double sinks and make-up counter, a walk-in shower with seat and glass-doors, a whirlpool tub with ceramic-tile surround and beneath a window, a linen closet and a walk-in closet.

The guest bedroom suite has front-facing windows, a double-door closet and a private bathroom with a single-sink vanity and tub/shower.

Combined Shape Caption Oversized French doors open into a study with lower crown molding that hides accent lighting and blends into the built-in bookcases that surrounds double windows which also have a built-in window seat with storage. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Oversized French doors open into a study with lower crown molding that hides accent lighting and blends into the built-in bookcases that surrounds double windows which also have a built-in window seat with storage. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Upstairs, the catwalk overlooks the great room and divides the two bedrooms and bathroom. One bedroom and the full bath are located on one side of the catwalk while a second bedroom with walk-in closet is located off the other side. The walk-in closet is large enough for storage as well as a sitting or hobby area.

The house has a dual heating and cooling system with one utility closet accessible from the upstairs bedroom closet and the other tucked within the full unfinished basement.

SUGARCREEK TWP.

Price: $1,390,000

Directions: Wilmington Avenue to East on Middle Run (to stop sign), turn left on Middle Run

Highlights: About 4,340 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, 18-foot ceilings, fireplace, first-floor owner’s suite, office, Andersen windows, wired fiber optic internet, dual zone heating and cooling, propane, well and septic, 3-car garage, pond, 60-by-90-foot barn,17.19 acres

For More Information

Kamal Randhawa

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(937) 654-2090

www.sibcycline.com/krandhawa