3910 MIDDLE RUN ROAD, SUGARCREEK TWP.
High ceilings and large windows allow for panoramic views of the 17.19-acre property that has open fields, a fenced pasture, woods, a pond with fountain and a connecting stream. The two-story house sits at the end of a circular driveway with stone-and-wrought-iron gate entrance.
Listed for $1,390,000 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the stately two-story at 3910 Middle Run Road has about 4,340 square feet of living space on a full, unfinished basement. The property includes a 90-by-60-foot barn with two horse stalls and access to a fenced pasture that has a two-horse feed shed. Along the back of the property are 2 acres of woods, and the pond is located near the front entrance.
The back of the house has a covered porch with attached sun patio.
Through double doors, the formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with ceramic-tile flooring. An open staircase has wooden steps with a carpet runner and spindle railing that wraps around the catwalk’s hallway.
Ceiling treatments give each formal room a different design element. To the left, the formal living room has crown molding that extends into the ceiling, creating a tray ceiling effect. A ceiling fan with light fixture hangs within the middle of the ceiling and double windows with transoms look out over the front-yard pond with fountain.
To the right, the formal dining room has a similar extended crown molding ceiling treatment, and a ceiling medallion encircles the hanging light fixture. Wainscoting accents the wall space and fluted threshold to the dining area from the foyer.
Straight off the foyer, the great room has a two-story ceiling with recessed lights and ceiling paddle fan. A gas fireplace has a double wooden mantle that extends to near ceiling height. Windows are stacked on each side of the fireplace and within the corners. The windows are framed with extra-wide molding, matching the fireplace mantle. Sliding patio doors open to the covered rear porch and sun patio.
Opposite the patio doors, a set of oversized French doors open into a study with lower crown molding that hides accent lighting and blends into the built-in bookcases that surrounds double windows, which also have a built-in window seat with storage. A ceiling medallion surrounds a paddle ceiling fan and wall accents create artwork frames.
Open flow into the kitchen is transitioned from carpeting to ceramic-tile flooring. The kitchen has a breakfast room space that is offset by a peninsula countertop. Cabinetry fills two walls and wraps around stainless-steel appliances. A double sink is below two windows, and a light mosaic ceramic-tile backsplash complements the light countertops. A door opens into a walk-in pantry.
At the end of the kitchen, a door opens into a mud room with laundry hook-ups. The mud room has a back door exit to the covered porch and access to the three-car garage. The laundry hook-ups are at the end of a countertop, which extends past double windows and wraps around to the other wall. There is a wash sink and extended counter space. A half bathroom is accessible from the mudroom as well as a large closet.
A hallway off the great room provides a second entry into the living room and continues down to the main bedroom suite and a guest bedroom suite. The main bedroom suite has rear-facing windows and a double-door closet walk-in closet with built-in organizers. The private bathroom features an oversized vanity with double sinks and make-up counter, a walk-in shower with seat and glass-doors, a whirlpool tub with ceramic-tile surround and beneath a window, a linen closet and a walk-in closet.
The guest bedroom suite has front-facing windows, a double-door closet and a private bathroom with a single-sink vanity and tub/shower.
Upstairs, the catwalk overlooks the great room and divides the two bedrooms and bathroom. One bedroom and the full bath are located on one side of the catwalk while a second bedroom with walk-in closet is located off the other side. The walk-in closet is large enough for storage as well as a sitting or hobby area.
The house has a dual heating and cooling system with one utility closet accessible from the upstairs bedroom closet and the other tucked within the full unfinished basement.
Price: $1,390,000
Directions: Wilmington Avenue to East on Middle Run (to stop sign), turn left on Middle Run
Highlights: About 4,340 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, 18-foot ceilings, fireplace, first-floor owner’s suite, office, Andersen windows, wired fiber optic internet, dual zone heating and cooling, propane, well and septic, 3-car garage, pond, 60-by-90-foot barn,17.19 acres
