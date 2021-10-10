Park-like property

Caption A single door opens off the dining area to a wooden deck and the park-like back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Two picture windows fill the living room with natural light and provide panoramic views of the front and back yards. A brick, wood-burning fireplace has a raised terra-cotta tile hearth and a fluted wood mantel surround.

Off the living room to the left is a hallway that leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have hardwood flooring, ceiling paddle fans and multiple windows. The bedroom has a walk-in closet with organizers. There is also a cedar-lined, walk-in closet off the hallway.

The bathroom has been updated with a bureau vanity with double sinks, matching mirrors and lights fixtures, a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround that includes a seat and glass doors, and ceramic-tile flooring.

Off the living room to the right are the formal dining area and kitchen. The same wood-burning fireplace gives the dining room a hearth room setting as the raised hearth wraps around from the side to the front of the fireplace. The fireplace has a dentil wood mantel.

A picture window fills the dining room with natural light, and an updated glass door opens to a wooden deck and the park-like back yard that includes a fire pit and storage shed.

A peninsula countertop wraps into the kitchen area, providing breakfast bar seating in the dining room for up to four and additional preparation space within the kitchen. The peninsula counter ends with a Jenn-Air grill. Solid-surface countertops complement the walnut cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances include a dishwasher, wall oven, microwave and refrigerator.

There is a pantry and broom closet next to the wall ovens that are set within a brick wall. A large window is above the double sink and countertop, filling the kitchen with natural light.

Off the dining room is a second bedroom wing or possible office suite area. Off the hallway is a bedroom that has hardwood flooring and a step-in closet. There is an updated full bathroom with a ceramic-tile surround, corner shower and a bureau vanity with bowl sink. Access to the two-car garage is off this hallway.

A staircase from the kitchen leads to the finished basement. The open staircase is accented by white spindles and railing and ends within a play room. Wood-laminate flooring fills the play room and continues into a family room area, which has media hook-ups. Cut outs within the walls open the living area but also divide the space into three separate social areas.

The play room has a countertop desk area within the cutout that looks into the family room. The other room is set up as an office or library with painted concrete flooring and a built-in bookcase or display area.

A full bathroom is off the family room and features a fiberglass tub/shower, a single-sink vanity and ceramic-tile flooring. Another room next to the bath is the laundry area with a wash tub, ceramic-tile flooring and sump-pump closet.

A short hallway from the family room leads to a door that opens into unfinished area that has plenty of storage options or could be a workshop. The hot water tank is located in this room.

An accordion door opens to the home’s mechanical systems, including a gas, forced-air furnace and central air conditioning. The basement has glass-block windows, and the house has 200-amp service.

BELLBROOK

Price: $295,000

Open House: Oct. 10, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: Route 725, East Franklin Street, to Belleview, left on Wood Acre

Highlights: About 2,530 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, updated kitchen appliances, updated bathrooms, wood-burning fireplace, finished basement, hardwood and wood-laminate flooring, updated windows, updated entry doors, glass-block windows, rear deck, 2-car garage, storage shed, 0.48-acre lot

For more information:

Jill Aldineh

RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates

(937) 689-2858

www.jillteam.com