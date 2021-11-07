dayton-daily-news logo
Ranch features apartment suite with kitchen

The brick ranch sits on 7.22 acres that includes a barn, fenced pasture, woods and a fenced back yard. The house has 4 bedrooms and a guest apartment that was once a 2-car garage bay. The apartment is complete with kitchenette, living room, bedroom and full bath. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
Homes Plus
By Kathy Tyler, Contributing Writer
27 minutes ago
Home on 7.22 acres includes basement, barn

FEATURE HOME:

8464 CHAMBERSBURG ROAD, HUBER HEIGHTS

Sitting on a hillside surrounded by 7.22 acres, this brick ranch has added some multipurpose living space on the main level and has a semi-finished basement that could offer more flexible space.

Listed for $449,000 by RE/MAX Home Base, the home at 8464 Chambersburg Road has about 2,340 square feet of living space on the main level and a full, finished bathroom within the basement. The house sits at the front of the property at the end of a paved driveway that branches down to the fenced pasture and woods.

There is a 42-by-42-foot barn on the property with a concrete floor, electric service and two entry doors. A chain-link fence was installed this past summer around the back yard near the house, and there is a double-door storage shed and extra parking pad near the two-car garage bay.

Recent updates made to the ranch include a hybrid furnace installed in 2020. Dimensional roof shingles were installed after tearing off the original shingles in 2019. Hickory engineered-wood and vinyl flooring was installed in main social areas, bathroom and two bedrooms in 2019.

In 2015, a double-car bay of the former four-car garage was converted into an apartment suite complete with kitchen, living room, bedroom and full bathroom. The apartment has a private entrance from the driveway and can be entered off the kitchen of the main house.

A covered porch stretches across the formal entry of the ranch, and a leaded-glass front door opens directly into the living room, which has the hickory wood-plank flooring. A picture window faces out over the front yard, and oak cabinetry with glass doors flank a brick fireplace that has a raised brick hearth and wood-burning insert.

Straight back is the open dining area that has triple sliding doors that open to a concrete patio and fenced back yard. A peninsula counter divides the dining area from the U-shaped kitchen, which has solid-surface countertops and the oak cabinetry. The cabinetry includes a buffet or coffee station near the dining area and a panty with pull-out shelves.

The kitchen comes equipped with range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

Off the kitchen a hallway leads to the rear entrance from the patio, a combined laundry room and half bathroom and a mud room with storage and access to the two-car garage. A door opens from the hallway into the apartment, which has an open kitchen and living room area, a private bedroom with a deep closet and a full bathroom with walk-in shower.

An open dining area that has triple sliding doors that open to a concrete patio and fenced back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
Another door from the back hallway opens to the basement stairwell. The full basement has a bonus room and a finished, full bathroom with walk-in shower and single-sink vanity. The basement has a high ceiling, window wells and is divided for possible additional living space. The mechanical systems, including water heater, softener and furnace, are tucked away.

Back on the main level, a hallway from the living room leads to three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The two front bedrooms have hickory wood-plank flooring and double mirrored closet doors. The main bedroom suite at the back has a walk-in closet and private bath.

The bath has a ceramic-tile surround, walk-in shower, a separate whirlpool tub with ceramic-tile accents and a single-sink vanity. The guest bath has a tub/shower and a long vanity with a single sink and extra storage cabinets.

HUBER HEIGHTS Price: $449,000

Directions: Ohio 202 (Brandt Pike) to east on Chambersburg Road or Ohio 4 to west on Chambersburg Road, south side of road

Highlights: About 2,340 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, wood-burning fireplace, manufactured wood floors, eat-in kitchen, guest wing, skylight, full basement, patio, 2-car garage, 7.2 acres, barn, well, septic system, dimensional roof 2019, furnace 2020, shed 2015, fenced yard, fenced pastures, woods

For More Information

Jan Miller

RE/MAX Home Base

(937) 477-4710

www.janandmary.com

There is a 42-by-42-foot barn on the property with a concrete floor, electric service and two entry doors. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
