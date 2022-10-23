Ranch features large social areas, private bedrooms

Formal entry opens from double doors into a spacious foyer with access to the family room, living room and a hallway that closes to allow for extra privacy within the bedroom wing.

A cathedral ceiling peaks above the formal living room and has a wood-beam at the peak that matches the crown molding with corner accents and fluted wood-trim around walkways. Two sets of tall windows provide plenty of natural light. Matching trim work continues within the adjoining dining room that has a bow window.

Straight off the foyer is the family room. A white stone fireplace is flanked by tall windows. The fireplace has a raised hearth. Tucked into one corner is a glass-panel door that opens to the rear covered patio.

A dividing wall between the family room and breakfast room has built-in bookcases and cabinetry. Another wall cabinet begins within the family room and continues into the breakfast room.

The buffet counter has double purpose as there is a small sink toward the family room end. The counter extends and lowers into a planning space or coffee station. There are hanging cabinets, bottle racks and open shelves above. The breakfast room has a tall window and a door that opens to the covered patio.

A peninsula counter divides the kitchen and breakfast room with hanging cabinets above. The peninsula has a glass cooktop. Cabinetry wraps around the kitchen area and fills nearly every wall space. A window is above the double sink, and there is an appliance garage, a pantry closet and small island.

Vinyl flooring fills the kitchen and continues down a hallway into the laundry room, which has a sink, folding counter and an abundance of cabinetry.

A short hallway leads to the interior entrance to the garage, a half bathroom with a bureau vanity with extended sink and a door that opens to the basement stairwell.

Wood-laminate flooring fills the basement living space that includes a recreation room and a bonus room with half bathroom. The recreation room has a high ceiling with canister lights and window wells. A wet bar area has a sink and some cabinetry.

The bonus room has access to a half bathroom, and double doors open to the mechanical systems.

A T-section hallway branches off the foyer into the bedroom wing. Two large closets and access to the guest bath are off the short branch. A pocket door can closet off the longer hallway to the four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The main bedroom suite is at the back of the house and has a walk-in closet and a picturesque view of the back yard. Double doors open into the main bathroom with marble flooring.

The dressing area features an oversized vanity with two sinks and make-up desk. Tucked into one corner is a soaking tub below an oval leaded-glass window. A separate room has the walk-in shower and toilet, and there is a linen closet.

The other three bedrooms have walk-in closets and tall windows. The guest bath has two separate entrances off the branched hallway and features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

CLAYTON

Price: $369,000

Directions: Ohio 48 (Main Street) to west on Old Salem Road, right on Dominican Drive, right on Pineland, right on Shadywood Drive

Highlights: About 3,240 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, fireplace, cathedral ceiling, bay window, 2 wet bars, wood flooring, eat-in kitchen, built-ins, finished basement, bonus room, solid-wood doors, walk-in closets, covered patio, 2-car garage

For more information

Kim Maiken

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(937) 657-2896

kmaiken.agents.sibcycline.com