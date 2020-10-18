Ranch home has split floor plan design

Tailored landscaping with a created water feature accents the covered front porch and formal entry to the house. The vinyl-siding and roof are less than eight years old.

Entrance is made directly into the living room with a small ceramic-tile entry pad. Neutral carpeting was installed in August and fills the great room, which has a front picture window and sliding patio doors that open to the rear covered patio and back yard. Tucked into one corner is a wood-burning stove on a stone hearth with stone accenting the wall space behind.

Off the great room to one side and one step up is the main bedroom. The room has a sitting area and a walk-in closet.

Off the opposite side and a step up from the great room is the eat-in kitchen. White cabinetry and complementing counter tops fill two walls and surround appliances that include a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. The breakfast room has three large windows and space. Wood-like vinyl flooring fills both the breakfast room and kitchen, which is a pass through to the bedroom wing of the house.

A hallway off the kitchen leads to two bedrooms, a laundry room and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have double-door closets. The full bathroom has heated ceramic-tile flooring, a solid-surface sink and counter on oak cabinetry, a linen cabinet for additional storage and a fiberglass tub/shower. Across the hallway is the laundry room which has extra space for a hobby area and a closet with the water heater and rented water softener as the property has a well and septic system.

At the end of the hallway is a back door that opens to the covered patio and backyard pool and gardens.

XENIA TWP.

Price: $155,900

Directions: U.S. 35 easts to south on U.S. 68, east side of road

Highlights: About 1,480 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, wood-burning stove, walk-in closet, eat-in kitchen, updated carpeting, covered patio, 2-car detached garage, water feature, above-ground swimming pool with deck, well and septic system, storage sheds, fenced yard, 1-acre lot, commercial zoning options

