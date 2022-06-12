Ranch home sits along Yankee Trace fairway

FEATURE HOME
1372 COURTYARD PLACE, CENTERVILLE
This open-concept ranch has recent updates that lighten its interior and blend the inside social areas with outdoor entertainment space.
Located along a private drive within the Yankee Trace Golf Club along the 18th fairway, this brick home at 1372 Courtyard Place in Centerville has about 3,300 square feet of living space and is listed for $614,900 by Sibcy Cline Realtors.
About five years ago the flooring was replaced with maple hardwood that fills the great room, dining room, hallway and three bedrooms. Cabinetry within the main bathroom suite and the kitchen was refinished, and quartz countertops were added just over two years ago.
A stamped concrete patio was added to the back of the house and is covered with a cedar pergola. A ceramic-tile backsplash added ornate details to the kitchen, and the same pattern was used for the tile flooring within the screen-enclosed porch.
Formal entry opens into an open-concept floor plan with the great room, dining room and foyer all creating a versatile living space. Walls of windows along the back of the house overlook the patio, gardens and fairway. Tucked into one corner of the great room is a gas fireplace with wood mantel surround and another wall has a built-in media center.
A large peninsula two-level counter wraps around the kitchen and creates breakfast bar seating for up to six. The lower-level quartz counter has a double sink and continues around the kitchen for additional work space. There is a double-door pantry closet and a gas five-burner cooktop. The ornate tile backsplash accents the wall space and the countertops extend over a wine cooler.
Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and the adjoining breakfast room, which has a door that opens into the screen-enclosed porch. The porch flooring was updated with ceramic-tile that features a matching pattern to the updated kitchen backsplash.
The tile work connects the two spaces in design. The porch has a ceiling paddle fan and gas hook-ups for grills or fireplace. A door opens from the porch to the sun patio that has a stamped-and-stained concrete patio, part of which is covered by a solid-cedar pergola.
Back inside, off the foyer is the entrance to the main bedroom suite, which has a bay bump-out design and a tray ceiling. The main bathroom has a refinished double-sink vanity, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with glass doors, a whirlpool tub below a window, a toilet room and a walk-in closet with organizers.
A hallway from the dining area branches to the bedroom wing where there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The other branch leads to the entrance to the three-car garage, a large laundry room with folding counter and a hidden staircase that leads up to a bonus room above the garage.
The bonus multipurpose room has two skylights, angled ceiling treatment and plush carpeting. This space could be a recreation room or a fourth bedroom.
CENTERVILLE
Price: $614,900
Directions: Social Row Road, east of Yankee to north on Yankee Trace Drive to left on Courtyard Place
Highlights: About 3,300 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, gas fireplace, maple hardwood floors, quartz countertops, volume ceilings, walk-in closets, finished bonus room, skylights, screen-enclosed patio, stamped concrete patio with pergola, roof 2022, updated kitchen 2020, 3-car garage, golf-course setting, homeowners association
For more information:
Pauline Rocco
Sibcy Cline Realtors
(937) 478-3607
