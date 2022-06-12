Ranch home sits along Yankee Trace fairway

A stamped concrete patio was added to the back of the house and is covered with a cedar pergola. A ceramic-tile backsplash added ornate details to the kitchen, and the same pattern was used for the tile flooring within the screen-enclosed porch.

Formal entry opens into an open-concept floor plan with the great room, dining room and foyer all creating a versatile living space. Walls of windows along the back of the house overlook the patio, gardens and fairway. Tucked into one corner of the great room is a gas fireplace with wood mantel surround and another wall has a built-in media center.

A large peninsula two-level counter wraps around the kitchen and creates breakfast bar seating for up to six. The lower-level quartz counter has a double sink and continues around the kitchen for additional work space. There is a double-door pantry closet and a gas five-burner cooktop. The ornate tile backsplash accents the wall space and the countertops extend over a wine cooler.

Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and the adjoining breakfast room, which has a door that opens into the screen-enclosed porch. The porch flooring was updated with ceramic-tile that features a matching pattern to the updated kitchen backsplash.

The tile work connects the two spaces in design. The porch has a ceiling paddle fan and gas hook-ups for grills or fireplace. A door opens from the porch to the sun patio that has a stamped-and-stained concrete patio, part of which is covered by a solid-cedar pergola.

Back inside, off the foyer is the entrance to the main bedroom suite, which has a bay bump-out design and a tray ceiling. The main bathroom has a refinished double-sink vanity, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with glass doors, a whirlpool tub below a window, a toilet room and a walk-in closet with organizers.

A hallway from the dining area branches to the bedroom wing where there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The other branch leads to the entrance to the three-car garage, a large laundry room with folding counter and a hidden staircase that leads up to a bonus room above the garage.

The bonus multipurpose room has two skylights, angled ceiling treatment and plush carpeting. This space could be a recreation room or a fourth bedroom.

CENTERVILLE

Price: $614,900

Directions: Social Row Road, east of Yankee to north on Yankee Trace Drive to left on Courtyard Place

Highlights: About 3,300 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, gas fireplace, maple hardwood floors, quartz countertops, volume ceilings, walk-in closets, finished bonus room, skylights, screen-enclosed patio, stamped concrete patio with pergola, roof 2022, updated kitchen 2020, 3-car garage, golf-course setting, homeowners association

For more information:

Pauline Rocco

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(937) 478-3607

www.sibcycline.com/procco