Ranch includes bonus living space above 2-car garage

This cedar-sided home is tucked along the outer edge of the neighborhood with no rear neighbors. Corral fence accents the tree-lined back yard, which has island gardens and tailored landscaping. A concrete driveway leads to the two-car garage, and a concrete walkway curves around the garage to the formal entry.

The home’s formal areas are separated by inlay carpeting among the ceramic-tile walkways. Ceramic tile fills the foyer and wraps around the formal dining room area, down a hallway and into the kitchen and breakfast room.

The dining room has a tray ceiling with a chandelier and is separated from the foyer by flooring treatment, which is neutral carpeting.

Straight ahead is the great room, which has triple windows that look out over the private back yard. A wall of built-in bookcases and cabinetry surrounds a gas fireplace that has a fluted-wood mantel and ceramic-tile surround. Carpeting creates the designated space for the great room as the open floor plan flows from the great room into a breakfast room.

Triple windows fill the breakfast room with natural light, and a glass door with transom above opens out to the covered concrete patio. A two-level peninsula counter divides the kitchen from the breakfast room. The elevated counter has seating space for four while the lower counter offers workspace for the gourmet kitchen.

White cabinetry complements the light countertops. Some hanging cabinet doors have glass panels. There is a bottle rack and a pantry cabinet. Appliances include a range, microwave and dishwasher.

Down the hallway from the kitchen is a full bathroom and across the hallway is a bedroom. The bath has a tub/shower and single sink vanity.

Access to the laundry room is across the hallway from the kitchen. The laundry room has storage, access to the two-car garage and a staircase that leads to a finished bonus space above the garage. This space has a window, an angled ceiling and a closet allowing for a possible third bedroom.

Off the foyer is the entrance to an executive study. The study has wood-laminate flooring, a wall of built-in bookcases, a media nook, cabinets and wood countertops that extend around to a second wall creating a built-in desk. A picture window faces front and is covered by blinds.

The main bedroom suite is behind a door that opens to a hallway where pocket doors open to two separate walk-in closets and the full bath. The bedroom has a picture window with room for a sitting area.

The main bathroom has two single-sink vanities separated by a separate make-up desk. An oval soaking tub is below a glass-block window. A walk-in shower has ceramic-tile walls and glass doors and the bathroom has wood-grain ceramic-tile flooring. There is a private toilet room and a linen closet.

CENTERVILLE

Price: $419,000

Directions: Yankee Street to east on Yankee Trace Drive

Highlights: About 2,400 sq. ft., 2-3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, gas fireplaces, volume ceilings, study, built-ins, pocket doors, great room, eat-in kitchen, upstairs bonus room, covered rear patio, 2-car garage, golf course community, homeowners association

For more information:

Tom Bechtel

Bechtel Realtors

(937) 313-6614 or (937) 436-1234

www.bechtelrealtors.com