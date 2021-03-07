Ranch with 3 bedrooms offers split floor plan

Formal entry opens directly into the open concept floor plan with the living room, dining room and kitchen blended together into open space. A wood mantel finishes the stone, electric fireplace tucked into one corner of the family room. Three front facing windows fill the family room with natural light, and a sliding patio door off the dining room leads to the rear deck and fenced back yard.

Two walls of cabinetry surround stainless-steel appliances, including double wall ovens and a dishwasher. Quartz countertops complement the walnut cabinetry that includes a pantry and coffee station. A wrap-around island offers breakfast bar seating for up to eight and includes a glass-cooktop and mini appliance nook.

There is a window above the sink and a light fixture hangs above the island. Additional canister lights brighten spots where the natural light misses.

Tucked off the kitchen is the entrance to the main bedroom suite, which has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The bath features a walk-in shower with mosaic-tile accents and glass doors. A bureau vanity has solid-surface double sinks with matching mirrors and light bars above. Wood-laminate flooring fills the bathroom and is the same wood flooring that fills all the social areas throughout the house.

Off the family room is a short hallway that leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have sliding-door closets, ceiling paddle fans and two windows. All three bedrooms have neutral carpeting. The guest bath features a fiberglass tub/shower, a single-sink bureau vanity and wood-laminate flooring. Off the hallway is a step-in linen closet.

A hallway near the formal entry leads to a laundry room and half bathroom. The more casual entry opens directly into the hallway, across from the half bath. The laundry room has hanging cabinetry and a rear-facing window. The hallway ends at the interior entrance to the oversized two-car garage with a rear service door and storage. There are two single-car overhead doors, both with electronic openers.

A stairwell from the family room leads to a basement, which has all the home’s mechanical systems and a storage section.

MIAMISBURG

Price: $329,900

Directions: From downtown Miamisburg, south on Main Street, turns into Dayton-Cincinnati Road, to left on Benner Road, house on right side of roadway; or Byers Road from Ohio 725 to right on Benner Road

Highlights: About 1,720 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, quartz countertops, gourmet kitchen, updated bathrooms, split floor plan, wood-laminate flooring, unfinished basement, covered front deck, rear deck, fenced yard, 2-car garage, city water, septic system, 0.6 acre lot

