Ranch with circular floor plan set on corner lot

Another branch of the foyer hallway leads to one of two entrances to a full bathroom. The bathroom has a corner, step-in shower, a single-sink vanity and mirrored medicine cabinet. This bath passes through to the main bedroom, which has a large closet.

The main bedroom is also accessible from the bedroom wing hallway where two more bedrooms and a full bathroom are located. The guest bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

A quick left off the foyer hallway leads to a combination living and dining room. A window looks out over the covered front porch, and sliding patio doors open off the dining area into a 21-by-24-foot, screen-enclosed patio. The patio has a slightly vaulted ceiling, outdoor carpeting and two screen doors that open to the back yard.

Back inside, a peninsula countertop divides the dining area from the U-shaped kitchen. The counter has breakfast bar sitting space for two and storage cabinetry within the kitchen. The kitchen has updated cabinetry with appliance garages and a small island with storage.

There is a double sink below a box garden window. Appliances include a cooktop, wall oven and dishwasher. Bi-fold closet doors open into the laundry hook-ups, and a sliding barn door opens off the kitchen into the entry hallway.

Accessible off the hallway is a storage closet and the utility close as the house has a gas, forced-air furnace and central air conditioning.

The two-car garage, with interior access off the dining room, has a rear service door that opens into the screen-enclosed porch, and there is a storage area or possible workbench space.

FAIRBORN

Price: $170,000

Directions: West Yellow Springs Fairfield Road to left on Astoria Boulevard, right on Peidmont Drive, left on Coronado Drive, corner lot

Highlights: About 1,350 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, remodeled kitchen, family room, living room, 21-by-24 screen enclosed patio, 2-car garage, storage room, corner lot, semi-fenced yard, covered front porch

For More Information

Jan Miller

RE/MAX Home Base

(937) 477-4710 or 405-5268

www.janandmary.com