Ranch with circular floor plan set on corner lot

FEATURE HOME:
431 CORONADO DRIVE, FAIRBORN
A circular floor plan with a spacious family room and combination dining and living room are the features to this brick ranch, located in an established neighborhood of Fairborn.
Listed for $170,000 by RE/MAX Home Base, the ranch at 431 Coronado Drive has about 1,350 square feet of living space. The house sits on a corner lot with a privacy fence on two sides of the back yard. Mature bushes line the back, and garden wells accent the side yard. A concrete driveway leads off the address street to the two-car garage and covered front porch.
Formal entry opens through the side main entrance into a foyer hallway that branches into three areas of the house. Straight off the entrance, the hallway leads back to the family room with a picture window that looks out over the back yard.
Another branch of the foyer hallway leads to one of two entrances to a full bathroom. The bathroom has a corner, step-in shower, a single-sink vanity and mirrored medicine cabinet. This bath passes through to the main bedroom, which has a large closet.
The main bedroom is also accessible from the bedroom wing hallway where two more bedrooms and a full bathroom are located. The guest bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.
A quick left off the foyer hallway leads to a combination living and dining room. A window looks out over the covered front porch, and sliding patio doors open off the dining area into a 21-by-24-foot, screen-enclosed patio. The patio has a slightly vaulted ceiling, outdoor carpeting and two screen doors that open to the back yard.
Back inside, a peninsula countertop divides the dining area from the U-shaped kitchen. The counter has breakfast bar sitting space for two and storage cabinetry within the kitchen. The kitchen has updated cabinetry with appliance garages and a small island with storage.
There is a double sink below a box garden window. Appliances include a cooktop, wall oven and dishwasher. Bi-fold closet doors open into the laundry hook-ups, and a sliding barn door opens off the kitchen into the entry hallway.
Accessible off the hallway is a storage closet and the utility close as the house has a gas, forced-air furnace and central air conditioning.
The two-car garage, with interior access off the dining room, has a rear service door that opens into the screen-enclosed porch, and there is a storage area or possible workbench space.
FAIRBORN
Price: $170,000
Directions: West Yellow Springs Fairfield Road to left on Astoria Boulevard, right on Peidmont Drive, left on Coronado Drive, corner lot
Highlights: About 1,350 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, remodeled kitchen, family room, living room, 21-by-24 screen enclosed patio, 2-car garage, storage room, corner lot, semi-fenced yard, covered front porch
For More Information
Jan Miller
RE/MAX Home Base
(937) 477-4710 or 405-5268
About the Author