Ranch with finished basement offers possible 4th bedroom

Formal entry opens directly into a dining area setting with a vinyl entry pad. Partial walls divide the dining and entry from the formal living room, which has a picture window and a brick fireplace with stone mantel.

Hardwood flooring fills the living room and continues into a short hallway and the three bedrooms accessible from the living room. One room could be a fourth bedroom as it has a closet but could also be a private study or office. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are accessible from the short hallway.

Both bedrooms mirror each other in size with hardwood floors, ceiling paddle fans and single-door closets. The full bathroom has a tub/shower, single-sink vanity, linen cabinet and vinyl flooring.

Vinyl replacement windows are throughout the house with frosted windows in the bathrooms. The basement has glass-block window wells.

A hallway from the dining area leads to the main bedroom wing where there is a bedroom, full bath, a laundry room and access to the garage. The main bedroom bath has a fiberglass tub/shower, a single-sink vanity with matching triple-mirror medicine cabinet and a walk-in closet.

At the center of the house is the U-shaped kitchen, which is offset from the dining area by a peninsula counter. The counter has bar seating possibilities in the dining area and storage and counter space options within the kitchen. The kitchen has a double sink, dishwasher, range and refrigerator. Two pantry cabinets flank the refrigerator.

A door off the kitchen opens to a small, covered porch and the deep, park-like back yard.

An open apron staircase leads from the kitchen to the full, finished basement. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the entire basement finished space, which has been divided into three separate rooms, a hallway and full bathroom.

The staircase ends within a room that could be a family room area. A door opens into a bonus room, which has overhead lighting and a closet.

Wood-frame accents lead to a separate space wired for media equipment. A polished wood shelf wraps around two walls, allowing for display and two wood-wrapped pillars frame wall space for a possible screen.

A hallway leads from the family room to the unfinished utility room and ends at a full bathroom with a single-sink vanity, step-in fiberglass shower and linen closet with storage nooks.

BEAVERCREEK Price: $264,900

Directions: Dayton-Xenia Road to north on Grange Hall to Timberline Drive, to right on North Longview Street

Highlights: About 1,800 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, gas fireplace, finished basement, media room, bonus room, glass block windows, vinyl windows, updated carpeting, updated roof, 2-car garage, storage shed, 0.72-acre property

