Ranch with full basement has open floor plan

At the back, there is a concrete patio with electric for a hot tub and a 10-by-17-foot storage area built under the covered balcony deck.

Formal entry opens into a foyer with wood-laminate flooring that continues into the flex-space dining room, kitchen and breakfast room. Flooring treatment of inlaid carpeting offsets the great room from the kitchen area. The three formal areas have different ceiling treatments with the dining area having a tray ceiling and the great room having a coffered ceiling. Large windows provide panoramic views of the open side and back yards.

Tucked off the foyer is the first-floor guest bedroom wing with a spacious bedroom and separate full bathroom. The bathroom has a ceramic-tile surround tub/shower and elevated vanity with single sink.

The foyer hallway continues past the designated formal dining room space. The dining room has a chair rail and a pantry closet. A column offsets the dining room from the great room and kitchen.

A stack-stone, gas fireplace is the centerpiece of the great room yet can be enjoyed from all four social areas. The fireplace has a raised hearth and a stone mantel.

A large island is the focal point of the kitchen and offers table setting for four near the great room. A double sink, storage and a dishwasher are built into the kitchen side of the island, which has a granite countertop. White cabinetry, including a pantry, fills one wall and has under-cabinet lighting for the countertops.

A gas cooktop has a stainless-steal hood-vent, and glass subway tiles accent the walls. Transom windows above the cabinetry provide additional natural light. Other appliances include a wall oven, microwave and refrigerator. Two large windows and sliding patio doors fill the breakfast room with natural light.

The patio doors open to the covered balcony deck, which has steps that lead down to the concrete patio.

Off the great room is short hallway that leads to the main bedroom wing and nearby mudroom. The main bedroom has a double tray ceiling with electric for hidden accent lighting and a glass-door that opens to the balcony deck.

The full bathroom features a walk-in corner shower with ceramic-tile seat and transom window. There are two separate single-sink vanities and a walk-in closet.

The mudroom has a built-in locker bench and storage. A door opens into a laundry room with wash tub, and another door opens into the oversized two-car garage.

Wrought-iron spindles accent the open stairwell to the lower level. The stairwell ends within the recreation room and family room area. There are two large daylight windows and on the opposite wall, plumbing for a wet bar is available.

Off the recreation room is a short hallway that leads to a third bedroom as it has a window and a closet. The room is currently set up as an exercise room.

Across the hallway a door opens into the unfinished part of the basement. There is plumbing for a full bathroom and space for a possible bonus room or hobby area.

FAIRBORN

Price: $449,900

Directions: Trebein Road to Brehm Boulevard to Sierra Vista Way

Highlights: About 3,160 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, gas fireplace, island, granite countertops, open floor plan, volume ceilings, finished lower level, daylight windows, plumbed for bath and wet bar, bonus room, surround sound system, covered deck, concrete patio, storage nook, oversized 2-car garage, extra parking pad, cul-de-sac

For more information

Terry Blakley

RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates

(937) 397-0050

www.theblakleybranch.com