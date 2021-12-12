Ranch’s full basement includes bedroom suite

A gas fireplace offsets the living room from the kitchen area but can be enjoyed from both the living and dining rooms. The fireplace has a ceramic-tile surround with raised hearth and a dentil wood-capped mantel.

An island that allows for breakfast bar seating for up to four divides the kitchen from the dining room. The island has storage options within the kitchen preparation area. There is a double sink under a window and light wood cabinetry with complementing countertops surrounding the stainless-steel appliances. Appliances include a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a pantry closet for additional storage options.

Patio doors open off the dining area to a concrete patio and tree-lined back yard.

Off the living room, a hallway leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms mirror each other in size and have sliding-door closets. The full bath features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

Off the kitchen is a hallway that provides access to the first-floor main bedroom suite, the two-car garage and the stairwell to the lower level. The first-floor main bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bathroom with a single-sink vanity and a tub/shower.

The basement has been finished into a recreation room, a second main bedroom with private bathroom, a laundry room and unfinished storage and mechanical room. The bedroom or multipurpose room has access to the full bath, which includes a double-sink vanity, a walk-in shower, a whirlpool tub with ceramic-tile surround and a walk-in closet.

A laundry room is accessible from the recreation room and has storage shelves. The room passes through to unfinished area that also has the home’s mechanical systems.

TROY Price: $299,900

Directions: West on Ohio 718, left on Hawks Nest Drive, left on Jilliane Drive, left on Golden Eagle Drive

Highlights: About 2,680 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, split floor plan, gas fireplace, finished basement, recreation room, eat-in kitchen, second main-bedroom suite, lower-level laundry room, concrete patio, 2-car garage, cul-de-sac, homeowners association

