Ranch’s great room opens to 4-season Florida room

Formal entry opens into a spacious foyer with dark wood-laminate flooring that was installed in 2018 and continues into the great room, breakfast room and kitchen. Tucked off the foyer is the formal living room, which has updated neutral carpeting and is accessible from the central hallway that leads to the main bedroom wing.

At the center of the house is the great room with patio doors that open into a four-season Florida room. The Florida room has several windows with screens, tile flooring and a door that opens to the rear concrete patio and the deep back yard that includes a storage shed.

Tucked off the great room is the breakfast room, which is open to the kitchen. A peninsula counter has a single seat and divides the kitchen from the great room. The breakfast room is a bump-out design for extra space and there is a buffet counter with hanging cabinets above.

The white cabinetry with light granite countertops fills the kitchen and surrounds updated stainless-steel appliances. A frosted-glass door opens into a pantry closet. Appliances include a range, dishwasher and a microwave.

Two bedrooms and a guest bath are accessible directly from the great room. One bedroom has two walk-in closets while the other bedroom has a sliding-door closet. The guest bath features a tub/shower and a double-sink vanity.

The main bedroom is off the central hallway from the foyer. The bedroom has sitting room space, and a single door opens into the private bathroom, which features a corner soaking tub, a walk-in shower, a double-sink vanity and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers.

The laundry room is off the hallway near the main bedroom and has hanging cabinet storage, a wash sink and access to the two-car garage that has elevated storage space.

ENGLEWOOD

Price: $299,900

Directions: Ohio 48 (Main Street) to west on U.S. 40 (National Road) to right on Old Carriage Trail

Highlights: About 3,040 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, split floor plan, storage shed, rear patio, 2-car garage

For more information:

David Medearis

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 304-1633

www.irongaterealtors.com