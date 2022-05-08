Remodeled mini farm home set on 1.19 acres

A white picket fence surrounds the yard around the farm house and pasture next to the barn. A gravel driveway leads to the garage and allows for extra parking. A covered porch wraps around nearly three sides of the house and a composite deck with pergola. Outdoor furnishings and a gas grill are included.

Formal front entry opens into an open floor plan with original rough-cut wood beams across the ceiling. Repurposed barn siding accents walls and creates a storage nook with shelves and hooks. Refinished hardwood floors fill the entire main level. Vinyl windows allow for plenty of natural light and a semi-open staircase leads to the second-floor main bedroom suite.

The front living room transitions into a family room with a texture ceiling. A stone fireplace has a wood-burning insert, wood-beam mantel and stone hearth. Windows flank the fireplace and look out over the side porch and pasture.

The family room transitions into the kitchen, which is offset by a partial wall that has a repurposed window. A vaulted ceiling extends above the kitchen and reused barn siding accents the wall space above the white cabinetry. Refinished butcher-block wooden countertops are a rich walnut color that complements the white cabinets. A window is above the double sink, which has oil-stained brass faucets. Two pantry cabinets flank the refrigerator nook, and an island has breakfast bar seating for four as well has open shelf storage underneath. Appliances include a range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

Walls of windows surround the breakfast room as a wood beams and cross beams divide the breakfast room from the kitchen. Underneath the windows is a full wall bench seat. Shiplap boards accent the ceiling, and a glass door opens to the backyard deck. Lantern light fixtures and ceiling fans complete the updates to the main social areas.

A repurposed sliding barn door opens to an elevated mud room. Three steps up, the hallway provides access to a laundry nook, complete with updated washer and dryer, a second rear entrance that opens out to the deck, a storage closet and access to a full bathroom.

The bath features a wooden dresser that has been repurposed into a vanity with sink and faucets. Tucked back and hidden is a whirlpool tub with shower and ceramic-tile surround. The bathroom has vaulted ceiling, ceramic-tile floor and updated light fixtures.

Two bedrooms are off the living room. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and large storage closets or nooks. One bedroom has a wood-beam ceiling while the other bedroom has a shiplap board ceiling.

A third bedroom and a bathroom are upstairs. The staircase ends within a hallway that provides access to an updated full bathroom. The bath has mosaic-tile flooring, a walk-in shower, a small vanity with extended sink. Across the hallway is a divided space that could be a double walk-in closet or closet and sitting room.

At the end of the hallway is a bedroom with two single-door closets, a cathedral ceiling accented with knotty-pine shiplap and rough-cut beams. A single-door opens from the bedroom to a balcony deck that looks out over the tree-lined side and back yard.

WAYNE TWP.

Price: $379,500

Directions: South on Ohio 48 to left on Social Row Road, to Clyo Road, right on Elm Street which becomes Lytle Ferry Road

Highlights: About 1,350 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling, wood beam ceiling, updated bathrooms, breakfast room, upstairs bedroom suite, balcony deck, rear deck, pergola, 2-car detached garage with workshop, 64-by-40 barn with attached apartment, floored second level, fenced yard, fenced pasture, gravel drive and parking, 1.19-acre, well and septic, wrap-around porch

