Renovations, original features merge in distinctive Oakwood mansion

“It’s rare to find a home of this stature with such thorough, substantial renovations. The current owners have made the investment it takes to preserve significant homes like this one for future generations,” said Realtor Jeannie Glennon.

Listed for $1,275,000 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the 5,590-square-foot home at 520 Maysfield Road has had many updates, including a heating and cooling system installed in 2019, electric service, the plumbing with two 75-gallon water heaters and a whole-house generator. The 83 windows were replaced in 2008 and a Trex deck installed for a possible hot tub.

The living room is bright with front and rear windows. A fireplace has an ornate wood mantel, and there are built-in bookcases accented with lights. Hardwood flooring fills the room, and a second set of French doors opens into an adjoining sun room. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

A concrete circular drive peaks at the stone steps that lead up to the front porch. Stately columns accent the formal entry.

Just inside, the foyer is the centerpiece to the formal areas as well as the more casual spaces. A semi-open wooden staircase leads to the second level while French doors open into the formal areas. To the right, the living room is bright with front and rear windows. A fireplace has an ornate wood mantel, and there are built-in bookcases accented with lights. Hardwood flooring fills the room, and a second set of French doors opens into an adjoining sun room, with 16 tall windows.

Accessible from the foyer and through French doors from the living room is a study with cherry-paneled walls.

Off the foyer to the left, a second set of French doors open into the formal dining room with a gas fireplace with wood mantel and ceramic-tile surround. Two doorways lead into a more casual dining area and the butler’s pantry.

The breakfast room has two built-in corner china hutches and a built-in glass-front storage hutch above the decorative fireplace. Glass doors open to a side porch.

The casual dining is accessible to the butler’s pantry, which has a preparation sink below a window, several glass-front hanging cabinets and plenty of counter space.

With Hanauer stone work in the front and back yards, along with Trex decking surrounding hot tub, the exterior has been updated. A stone patio with accent walls and elevated gardens looks out over the lawn. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Continuing from the butler’s pantry, the kitchen has matching white cabinetry with glass-front cabinets that surround the appliances, including a Wolf five-burner gas cooktop, dishwasher, oven and microwave. A double sink is below triple windows, and additional storage and breakfast bar space are available with an island with ceramic-tile top.

Tucked off the kitchen is a window seat nook with a planning desk, additional glass-front hanging cabinets and a door that opens to the back yard.

The formal wooden staircase with carpet runner circles up to the second floor where the main bedroom suit is located to the left. The bedroom has a fireplace and French doors open into a sunny office space, with built-in filing cabinets and desks. The main bathroom has been updated to include an elevated double-sink vanity, a corner shower with glass-doors and a whirlpool soaking tub below a window.

Every bedroom has been updated to include organized closets and storage. One bedroom has a dressing area nook, while another bedroom has a decorative fireplace and dressing area as there are four bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor.

There is also a laundry room on the second floor and the appliances are included with the sale of the home.

A second staircase wraps around to the third floor where the space has been set up as a fifth bedroom loft, complete with closets and recessed lights. Finished space allows for a hobby or play area, and a hallway leads to a bonus room, currently set up as an exercise area. There is space for a 350-bottle capacity wine cellar.

Continuing from the butler’s pantry, the kitchen has matching white cabinetry with glass-front cabinets that surround the appliances, including a Wolf five-burner gas cooktop, dishwasher, oven and microwave. A double sink is below triple windows. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Back on the main level, a hallway from the foyer ends with a rear exit that opens to the outdoor entertainment area. A stone patio with accent walls and elevated gardens looks out over the lawn. There is Trex decking surrounding the hot tub. Stone footpaths and steps lead to other parts of the garden. There is also a concrete driveway that leads to the two-car, side-entry garage.

OAKWOOD

Price: $1,275,000

Directions: Far Hills to West Thruston Boulevard to Southview Road to Maysfield Road or West Schantz Avenue to Maysfield Road

Highlights: About 5,590 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, 5 fireplaces, butler’s pantry, window seats, 2 studies, second-floor laundry, media room, exercise room, Sonos sound system, 2-car garage, whole-house generator, irrigation system, security system

For more information:

Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon

Coldwell Banker Heritage

(937) 602-5976 or (937) 409-7021

www.BestHomesinDayton.com