Renovations update Germantown 2-story built in 1900

Formal entry opens directly from the front porch into the formal living room. Refinished woodwork includes the open staircase to the second floor, a Shaker-style banister, extra-wide molding and wood columns accenting the walkway into the formal dining room. Windows flank the brick fireplace, which has a wood mantel.

Double pillars flank the walkway into the formal dining room, which is filled with natural light from side-facing windows. A focal point within the dining room is a built-in display case with glass shelves and drawers. The dining room has refinished wood flooring that continues into an adjoining sitting room or study, which is also accessible from the living room through French doors.

Light cherry cabinetry with a Shaker design fills the kitchen. Glass-panel cabinets near the ceiling have lights. Granite countertops provide plenty of work space. There is a single stainless-steel sink and brush-nickel tile backsplash. Appliances include a range, microwave and dishwasher. A pantry cabinet with roll-out shelves is near the refrigerator nook. A door off the kitchen leads to the basement. The back-door entry is at the landing and opens to a concrete patio and large back and side yard.

The basement has the laundry service, a separate storage room and the home’s mechanical systems, including a gas force-air furnace and central air conditioning.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the second floor. All three bedrooms have single-door closets. The main bedroom has a separate room, which has several windows, perfect for a sunroom sitting area. The room is also set up for a dressing area with extra cabinet closets.

The full bathroom has a vanity with an extended, solid-surface sink, a tub/shower with subway tile surround, ceramic-tile flooring and a frosted window. A second full bathroom is located on the main level off the study.

The first-floor bath has a walk-in shower, single-sink vanity and ceramic-tile flooring.

GERMANTOWN

Price: $184,900

Directions: Market to south on Plum Street

Highlights: About 1,880 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, original woodwork, fireplace, Shaker-style kitchen, updated bathrooms, sun room, basement, tin roof, updated HVAC, updated electrical panel, fenced yard, 2-car detached garage with alley access

