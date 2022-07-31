Resort-like yard

Combined Shape Caption The fenced back yard offers shady areas, a putting green, a wooden deck with a bench seat that wraps around a mature tree, a paver-brick patio and walking paths, a water feature and a small pond. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Combined Shape Caption The fenced back yard offers shady areas, a putting green, a wooden deck with a bench seat that wraps around a mature tree, a paver-brick patio and walking paths, a water feature and a small pond. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Renovations made within the past two years include all four full bathrooms, the kitchen and flooring treatment that includes wood laminate and neutral carpeting.

Two front entrances open to two separate wings of the house. The covered entry opens into a guest suite or more casual part of the house. A bay window is flanked by the entries and is closer to the more formal entry that opens into a foyer area.

From the formal entry, the foyer has two skylights and leads to the formal living room with a bay window. French doors open from the foyer into the living room, which transitions into the formal dining room with French doors that lead to the kitchen area.

Straight off the foyer is the casual family room with a brick, gas fireplace. The full brick wall has windows built-in that flank the wood-beam mantel, and there is a raised, brick hearth. Additional natural light filters through two skylights, and just off the family room are sliding patio doors. Wood-laminate flooring fills the foyer and continues throughout the formal areas and family room.

Flanking the patio doors are two built-in cabinets with granite countertops. The space is a transitional area between the kitchen, dining room and family room but has space enough for a breakfast or sitting area. The doors open to a four-season room with views of the landscaped back yard.

The room’s cathedral ceiling has bead-board accents and skylights with a leaded-glass octagon window at the peak. Two exit doors lead to the paver-brick patios. One patio is near a water-feature while the other patio extends to a wooden deck under a shade tree.

The galley kitchen has been updated with white cabinetry and granite countertops. A window is above the double sink, and stainless-steel appliances include a gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

A sliding barn door opens off the kitchen into a shared space that leads to a second main-bedroom suite or guest-wing. The space opens into a great room area with wood-laminate flooring. This space is accessible from the covered-front entry.

A second main bedroom has a large bathroom with a double-sink vanity and a walk-in shower with glass doors. A smaller room could be an office or fifth bedroom.

Toward the back, a multipurpose room offers storage, an island, closets, laundry hook-ups, a desk below a large window, access to the back yard and garage area. It also has access to a fourth full bathroom with walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.

The garage area is divided into four separate spaces. A workshop has storage cabinets, a rubber floor, peg-board wall and plenty of outlets. One door leads to an unfinished garden shed complete with double barn doors that open to the back yard. Another door opens from the workshop into the four-car garage with elevated storage nooks.

One overhead door opens from the front, while a second overhead door opens from the side parking pad. A staircase from the garage walks up to a finished bonus room above the garage. This space has a window and has access to a lift off the stairwell to allow for large items to be stored upstairs.

Back in the main house, a door opens from the formal foyer into the hallway that leads to the bedroom wing which includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The main bedroom is at the back of the house and has two walk-in closets with built-in organizers. French patio doors open into a four-season spa room with ceramic-tile flooring. A cathedral ceiling has tongue-and-groove wood treatment with several skylights. Walls of windows have blinds and views of the pond and back yard. With the hot tub included, there is plenty of space for exercise equipment and sitting space. A rear door opens to the paver-brick walkway in the back yard.

The full bathroom features a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with glass doors and seat, a single-sink vanity, separate make-up desk and linen cabinets.

Two bedrooms have large closets while one bedroom has a built-in storage cabinet and countertop. The guest bath has been updated with a tub/shower with glass doors and single-sink vanity.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $529,900

Open house: July 31, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: Yankee Street, north of Route 741, across I-675. House on the south side of road.

Highlights: About 4,080 sq. ft., 3-5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, gas fireplace, bay window, 2 four-season rooms, hobby room, guest suite, workshop, garden shed, bonus room, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen, updated flooring, skylights, rear deck, paver-brick patio, 4-car garage, water features, storage shed, putting green, fenced yard, circular driveway

For more information:

Jill Aldineh

RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates

(937) 689-2858

www.jillteam.com