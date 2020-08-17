Roof among updates to 3-bedroom ranch

Formal entry opens into a small entry pad with vinyl flooring. A partial wall divides the entry from the formal living room, which has a front-facing picture window. Carpeting fills the living room and continues down the hallway from the entrance into the three bedrooms.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are accessible from the hallway. All three bedrooms have ceiling paddle fans and additional electrical service for media. Two bedrooms have a bi-fold door closet. The main bedroom at the back of the house has two separate bi-fold closets and access to a half bathroom, which passes through to the laundry area.

The full bathroom has been updated with wood-panel wall treatment, an updated light fixture and mirror, a single-sink vanity, vinyl flooring and the bath has tub/shower.

Accessible from the formal living room and completing the circular floor plan from the laundry area are the combined kitchen and family room. The rooms had updated wood-laminate flooring installed as recently as July.

Tucked into one corner of the family room is a brick hearth and brick wall accents, which highlight the wood-burning stove. Updated patio doors with built-in blinds open from the family room to the concrete patio, which is covered. There is also a storage shed.

Updated patio doors open from the family room out to a covered concrete patio and fenced back yard. The brick ranch has had several updates, including the gas forced-air furnace, central air conditioning, roof, window and kitchen. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The kitchen has been updated with light cherry cabinetry with solid-surface countertops. The kitchen has a double sink and comes equipped with a range and dishwasher. An island has a butcher-block countertop and seating for two along with storage. Painted faux brick accents the wall space between countertops and hanging cabinetry and part of the island.

A tray ceiling above the kitchen has an updated S-curve light fixture and storage cubbies built into the soffits.

GERMANTOWN

Price: $149,000

Directions: Market Street east of Route 4, to Catherine Court

Highlights: About 1,380 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, updated kitchen, wood-burning stove, formal living room, updated bathrooms, roof 2016, HVAC system 2017, vinyl windows, large covered rear patio, 2-car garage, fenced back yard

For more information:

Jeff Fannin

RE/MAX Solutions Plus

(937) 855-3471