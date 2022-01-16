Roof, siding, baths, kitchen, flooring among renovations

The split floor plan design has been refreshed with wood vinyl flooring throughout the main social areas and neutral carpeting within the bedrooms. Many of the interior doors have also been replaced and light fixtures have been updated.

Caption Glass doors from the great room open to the deck while a glass door from the main bedroom suite opens out to a small concrete patio and the semi-private back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption Glass doors from the great room open to the deck while a glass door from the main bedroom suite opens out to a small concrete patio and the semi-private back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Formal entry opens into a foyer hallway where French doors open to the right into a secluded living room or office setting. There is a box window with ceramic-tile window sill.

To the left, the eat-in kitchen features walls filled with white cabinetry, including two pantry cabinets and complementing countertops. A coffee station or buffet setting has a pantry and is near a box window, which would make a perfect breakfast nook. A pass-through above the double sink looks out into the combination dining and family room.

The kitchen comes equipped with stainless-steel appliances, including a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. A door from the kitchen opens to the two-car garage.

At the entrance of the house is the combined family room and dining room. The cathedral ceiling peaks above the space and has a wood-beam accent with ceiling paddle fan. A wood-burning fireplace has received a façade update with stone surround and a raised hearth and wood-beam mantel. A glass door on each side of the fireplace opens to the backyard deck. The deck will be refinished and the apron repaired.

A short hallway off the great room leads to the main bedroom suite and bathroom. A glass door opens out to a backyard patio and the cathedral ceiling peaks over the bedroom. There are two sliding-door closets, and a pocket door opens into the renovated bath.

A frosted window fills the walk-in shower and bath with natural light. The shower has a ceramic-tile surround. There is a double-sink vanity and wood-laminate flooring. The mirrors and light fixtures complete the renovations.

Outside the main bedroom, the hallway provides access to the mechanical systems closet and across the hallway bi-fold doors open to the laundry hook-ups.

Across the great room on the opposite side, another hallway leads to two bedrooms and a second full bathroom. Both bedrooms mirror each other in size and have a sliding-door closet. The bathroom has been updated with a fiberglass-surround tub/shower and a double-sink vanity.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Price: $225,000

Directions: Old Troy Pike to Charlesgate to left on Emeraldgate to right on Willowgate Lane

Highlights: About 1,820 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, wood-burning fireplace, cathedral ceiling, great room, wood-laminate flooring, updated eat-in kitchen, updated bathrooms, neutral carpeting, updated interior doors, roof 2021, gutters and downspouts 2021, 2-car garage, patio, deck, storage shed, semi-private back yard

For More Information

Michele Dankworth

Keller Williams Home Town Realty

(937) 206-6342

www.micheledankworthrealtor.com