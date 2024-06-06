Local real estate: Spacious home offers inviting rustic vibe

Dormer windows match the peaks of the portico, which creates an inviting covered front entry with cross beams and metal accents. A solid wood front door has a sliding peep box and sidelights have leaded glass-windows.

The formal entry opens into a foyer with wood-frame stone flooring that flows throughout the foyer and into the formal areas. A semi-open staircase has a wooden railing with metal spindles. The staircase leads to the second floor while a matching railing surrounds the open stairwell off the living room to the walk-out lower level.

A wall of patio doors fills the dining and living rooms with natural light while providing panoramic views of the wooded backyard and access to the composite balcony deck. A curved stone wall accents the living room, which features a gas fireplace that can be enjoyed from the dining room and kitchen. A wood beam mantel accents the fireplace and the stone hearth curves along the wall, which has a built-in media nook and bookcases. Stone pillars create a decorative threshold from the foyer hallway and wooden Y-beams support the stone ceiling accent.

Bricks accent the wall above the patio doors and continue in the dining room and kitchen. A peninsula has matching brick accents and an extended granite counter has wooden table legs to create a table setting. A gas burner cooktop is built within the lower counter. Additional cabinetry and counters fill most of the walls with a beverage buffet having glass and bottle racks. A sink is below a window, and there are double-wall ovens and rough-cut wood plank shelves. Off the kitchen is a mud room that provides interior access to the three-car garage.

Three steps up from the foyer hallway is the primary bedroom with a cathedral ceiling and triangular window. Built-in window seats with stone accents and built-in storage are below front-facing windows; and a glass door opens out to a covered balcony deck. The primary bath has a distressed vanity with a polished wood counter and two copper sinks. There is a linen pantry cabinet and two walk-in closets with built-in organizers. Slate stone surrounds the walk-in shower and soak tub below a window. The tub is accented by propane-light stone columns with brick-accented steps that match the bathroom floor.

Upstairs, two bedrooms have dormer window nooks and bonus storage spaces. One bedroom has a barn door that opens to a semi-finished storage area or possible hidden play room. The other bedroom has two corner walk-in closets. A full bathroom is off the loft-like hallway. Passing through one bedroom is the second-floor recreation room, which has dormer window nooks and a back staircase that leads down into the three-car garage.

Off the living room, the stairwell to the lower level has slate-tile flooring that ends at the double-door patio access. Near the exit is a full bathroom with a tub-shower and a pedestal sink. The main room is divided by brick surround wooden pillars that divide the open space into a family room setting with a brick gas fireplace and the recreation space with a dry-bar setting. There are two box windows that fill the room with natural light. French doors open off the recreation room into a bonus room with a window. This room is set up as a bedroom without a closet but could be a media room or hobby area.

A door near the stairwell opens into the unfinished second garage, which has room for two cars. The space has a workshop area and some of the home’s mechanical systems. The overhead door opens to the side and leads to the greenhouse.

The backyard patio has a jetted hot tub area and gas hook-ups for a grill. The back yard has a corral fence with a gate that opens out to the wooded area and a walking path to a custom-built brick fire pit with integrated charcoal grill. The path continues down to the Stillwater River.

UNION TWP.

Price: $1,400,000

Directions: State Route 571 to south on Iddings Road

Highlights: About 5,845 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, hardwood floors, granite counters, 2 fireplaces, office, 2 laundry rooms, walk-out lower level, dormer window nooks, upstairs recreation room, dual HVAC, propane, well and septic system, composite balcony deck, concrete patio, 3- to 5-car garage, workshop, water feature, greenhouse, fenced yard, gated driveway, outdoor brick fireplace, 5.05 acres, scenic river, Milton-Union Village schools

For more information:

Breann Burke

Coldwell Banker Heritage

765-576-0684

Website: coldwellbanker