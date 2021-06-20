dayton-daily-news logo
Spacious, open design

The custom-built ranch has about 4,530 sq. ft. of living space. The open split floor plan features bedroom suites on both the main and finished lower levels. The half-acre property has a concrete driveway that leads to a 3-car, side-entry garage. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
Homes Plus | 38 minutes ago
By Kathy Tyler, Contributing Writer
Custom ranch offers bedrooms suites on main, finished lower levels

COVER HOME:

285 LINCOLNSHIRE DRIVE, CONCORD TWP.

A metal roof covers the front porch while stonework creates a textured apron to the frame siding and wide-plank woodwork that frames windows and doors of this ranch home in Concord Twp.

The same attention to details continues inside with manufactured hardwood floors, subway glass-tile accented walls, sliding barn doors, wainscoting and stone accents throughout the main and finished lower levels.

Listed for $685,000 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the custom-built ranch at 285 Lincolnshire Drive has about 4,530 square feet of living space. The open split floor plan features three bedrooms on the main level, a second main bedroom suite within the finished lower level and an additional 658 square feet of outdoor living space under a wood-accented cathedral ceiling.

The half-acre property has a concrete driveway that leads to a three-car, side-entry garage, and a metal fence surrounds the tree-lined, semi-private back yard.

The back porch has an attached sun patio that extends into the fenced back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
A Shaker-style front door opens into a foyer with a tray ceiling accented with hidden lights. Wainscoting accents the foyer walls, including a partial wall that offsets the wide stairwell to the lower level. A sliding barn door opens from the foyer into a multipurpose room currently set up as a music room.

Distressed gray wood flooring fills the foyer and continues into the main social areas that create one space under a gambrel roof with king cross-beam trusses.

A stone, gas fireplace with raised hearth and wood-beam mantel is flanked by built-in cabinetry, and a wrought-iron railing wraps around and down the wooden staircase that is filled with natural light through a front-facing window.

An island offers breakfast bar seating for up to four within the great room side, while on the kitchen side, the island includes a double sink and dishwasher within a quartz countertop. White cabinetry is accented by a subway, glass-tile backsplash. A stainless-steel vent hood is above the gas cooktop, and double wall ovens are near a coffee station. A frosted-glass door opens into a walk-in, corner pantry.

Distressed gray wood flooring fills the foyer and continues into the main social areas that create one space under a gambrel roof with king cross-beam trusses. A stone, gas fireplace with raised hearth and wood-beam mantel is flanked by built-in cabinetry in the great room. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
Tucked off the kitchen, the breakfast nook has built-in bench seats with storage under double windows. A glass door opens to the covered porch, which has a stone, gas fireplace, media source and ceiling paddle fans with lights.

Off the kitchen is a mudroom with a built-in deacon’s bench and locker. There is also access to the garage, a laundry room and the first-floor main bedroom suite. The bedroom has a tray ceiling, and the private bathroom features two single-sink vanities flanked by an elevated cabinet and box window. There is a walk-in shower, walk-in closet and ceramic-tile flooring.

Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are off a short hallway from the great room.

Downstairs, the stairwell ends directly into a family room with a built-in media cabinet and carpeting. Double sliding barn doors open into a multipurpose room with a kitchenette with shiplap accents and media connections between hanging cabinets. There are built-in bookcases, a large egress window and wood flooring.

An island offers breakfast bar seating for up to four within the great room side, while on the kitchen side, the island includes a double sink and dishwasher within a quartz countertop. White cabinetry is accented by subway, glass-tile backsplash. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
A single sliding door opens into a hallway to a possible second main bedroom suite with access to a second laundry area for a stackable unit, a bedroom with a tray ceiling, large egress window and a large bathroom with two single-sink vanities, a corner walk-in closet and a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with multiple shower heads and seat.

Another bedroom has an egress window, double door closet and access to a full bathroom. A bonus room, set up as a hobby area, has a tray ceiling and a private full bath with shower and single-sink vanity. This room also has access to the unfinished utility room.

CONCORD TWP.

Price: $685,000

Directions: County Road 25A to Swailes road to right on Merrimont Drive to left on Lincolnshire Drive

Highlights: About 4,530 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, volume ceilings, wood and ceramic-tile floors, split floor plan, built-ins, walk-in closets, finished basement, egress windows, family room, kitchenette, dual laundry hook-ups, covered porches, sprinkler system, water feature, fenced yard, 3-car garage, half-acre lot

For more information:

Jackie Halderman

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(937) 239-0315

www.jhalderman.agents.sibcycline.com

Downstairs, the stairwell ends directly into a family room with a built-in media cabinet and carpeting. Double sliding barn doors open into a multipurpose room with a kitchenette with shiplap accents and media connections between hanging cabinets. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
The 935-sq.-ft., covered veranda has a stone, gas fireplace, media hook-ups, ceiling paddle fans with lights and wood ceiling. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
