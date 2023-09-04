Spacious social areas shine in updated home

Volume ceilings, spacious social areas and a first-floor primary bedroom wing are just a few highlights of this updated two-story home in the Country Club of the North community.

Listed for $512,500 by RE/MAX Victory and Associates, the multi-textured exterior home at 196 Wynstone Court has about 2,681 square feet of living space. The corner property is located within a cul-de-sac with guest parking, privacy landscaping and a paver-brick side driveway to the two-car garage. The backyard has a courtyard paver-brick patio that is surrounded by brick pillars and metal fence accents.

The formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with a barrel ceiling. The beautiful stone-and-cedar property boasts three bedrooms, an office/study, 2½ baths and vaulted ceilings. An updated, enclosed three-season patio opens to a stunning kitchen — with new marble counters — and allows natural light to filter in from the arched window. The formal front door has a leaded-glass circle window and detailed panels.

Ceramic-tile flooring of the foyer transitions into wood-plank flooring within both the formal dining room to the right and the great room straight ahead. The wood flooring was new in 2022. Wrought-iron spindles accent the wooden railing of the semi-open stairwell to the second floor. The great room has a high ceiling and arched window above triple-glass patio doors that open to a screen-enclosed porch. The porch is also accessible from the breakfast room and the primary bedroom and opens to the courtyard patio.

A short hallway off the great room leads to the primary bedroom wing where the hallway provides access to the bedroom suite, a half bathroom and a study or office. The bedroom has a cathedral ceiling, picture window, wood-plank flooring and single-glass door entrance to the enclosed patio. The bathroom has an oval whirlpool tub below corner windows, a walk-in ceramic-tile surround shower with a glass door, a long vanity with double sinks and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers. The study has wood-plank flooring and a cathedral ceiling. There is a furniture nook and a ceiling paddle fan.

Off the great room and accessible from the dining room is a combined kitchen, breakfast room and hearth room. The transition between the kitchen and dining room has a butler’s pantry with glass-panel cabinets and granite counter. Nearly every available wall space within the kitchen area has cabinetry designed for specific needs. There is a planning area with beverage cooler and spice drawers. An appliance garage has a glass-panel cabinet above. A drawer is below the microwave, which is located under the counter. A peninsula counter has a sink and dishwasher and an extended counter for some bar seating. A large island was added and has a marble counter and additional storage options. The range has ceramic-tile surround and a mantel. Extra canisters lights were added in 2023 as well as the island.

The breakfast room has an arched window above triple windows and there is an updated light fixture. Double-glass doors open to the screen-enclosed patio. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen, breakfast room and continues into the hearth room where the fireplace received an upgrade with a granite surround. Built-in cabinetry, some with glass-panel doors, flanks the fireplace and there are windows above the shelves. The hearth room has a cathedral ceiling and triple windows that look out over the backyard.

Off the hallway near the kitchen is the access to the laundry room and the interior entrance to the garage, which has built-in loft storage.

Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have volume ceilings. One bedroom has a cathedral ceiling while the other has an abbreviated barrel ceiling. Both have sliding-door closets. The guest bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

BEAVERCREEK TWP.

Price: $512,500

No Open House

Directions: I-675 to Indian Ripple Road to Shepherd Road to right on Wynstone Court; or U.S. Route 35 to south on Factory Road, to east on Indian Ripple Road to Shepherd Road to Wynstone Court

Highlights: About 2,681 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, wood-plank flooring 2022, updated counters, butler’s pantry, first-floor primary bedroom, study, screen-enclosed porch, courtyard paver-brick patio, 2-car garage, loft storage, paver-brick driveway, roof and gutters 2021, irrigation system, cul-de-sac, homeowners’ association, golf course community

For more information:

Teri Jennings

RE/MAX Victory and Associates

937-608-0321

Website: https://theresajennings.remax.com/