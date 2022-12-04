Spirit of giving energizes Realtors

Every year at this time, the holiday spirit brings out the best in our community. We see family and friends come together to share their good tidings. Organizations, such as Dayton Realtors, also turn their thoughts towards helping others.
The holiday season has always been near and dear to Realtors. That’s when our organization comes together in the spirit of fellowship to put smiles on the faces of so many needy children in the Dayton area by giving them each a brand-new toy.
Since 1984, the Realtor organization has dedicated its annual holiday party to the United States Marine Corps’ international “Toys for Tots” program. This week, hundreds of Realtors and affiliate members of Dayton Realtors will gather at the Schuster Center for our annual Holiday Party. As Realtors arrive at the party, they each place a new toy under the Christmas tree. It’s usually not long before the room is overflowing with gifts! Hundreds of toys will be donated to the Marines’ program. As a matter of fact, Dayton Realtors is the Miami Valley’s largest contributor to the Toys for Tots program.
The holiday season isn’t the only time Realtors get involved in making a difference in our community. Throughout the year, Realtor members contribute time, energy and money to various community projects. The Dayton Realtors Foundation was established to give something back to the community, and many organizations and individuals throughout the community have benefited from the programs that the Foundation supports.
The Dayton chapter of Blue Star Mothers, for instance, received assistance from the foundation. Blue Star Mothers support troops and veterans all over the world by preparing care packages that are mailed out. In addition to volunteering for one of their “packing parties”, the Dayton Realtors Foundation made a contribution that would allow Blue Star Mothers to purchase essential items for troops and veterans.
Through other events, Dayton Realtors has been able to contribute to other worthwhile charitable organizations. Realtors lend a hand to help out Rebuilding Together Dayton, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Crayons to Classrooms, Clothes that Work, the Artemis Center and many other community-building endeavors.
The Realtor organization believes in returning something to the community by participating in programs that benefit the citizens of Dayton and the surrounding areas. Our partnership with the Toys for Tots program and our work with the Foundation are only a few ways in which we accomplish this. Dayton Realtors is very proud to have been involved with Toys for Tots for these many years and we look forward to continuing our effort to make every holiday season a wonderful one for the needy children of the Dayton area!
If you would like to share in the spirit of giving, Toys for Tots collection boxes are located at many convenient real estate offices around the area. We will gladly accept toys and gifts for the program through Dec. 6.
To learn more about what we do in the community, or to discuss any real estate matters, contact a Realtor today. On behalf of Dayton Realtors, I would like to wish you and yours a very safe and blessed Holiday Season!
About the Author