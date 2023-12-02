Sprawling oasis in Vandalia offers quiet grace

Listed for $985,000 by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty, the “reverse ranch” home at 2310 Tadmor Court has about 3,260 square feet of living space. The 3.72-acre property includes a separate pool house with an in-ground, ozone-cleaned lap pool, a recreation room with wet bar, two separate full bathrooms with walk-in showers, a garden room with vaulted ceiling, a two-car garage and fenced pasture for small animals.

At the main residence, the property has a screen-enclosed porch with a cathedral ceiling, a wrap-around deck, a three-car garage with electric charging station, a concrete driveway with extra parking pad and backyard walking paths.

Back inside, the great room expands into a dining area with a built-in buffet with countertop and glass-panel hanging cabinetry. Tucked off the great room is a sitting room or den with a dormer window skylight and a wall of built-in cabinetry.

A large granite island allows for additional workspace and seating in the kitchen. The U-shaped design offers an abundance of custom-built cabinetry. A window is above the double sink and there is a gas cooktop, double wall opens and a walk-in pantry closet. A dormer window skylight is above the island.

A long hallway from the kitchen provides access to a half bathroom and a laundry room. A pocket door opens into the laundry room which has a wash sink and hanging cabinetry. Along another wall is a built-in desk with a tower of wooden filing drawers. There is a pocket-door closet and access to the three-car garage.

The hallway ends at the entrance to the primary bedroom which has a large walk-in closet with built-in storage. The primary bathroom has a walk-in ceramic-tile shower, a free-standing tub below a window, a double sink vanity and a toilet room. Ceramic tile accents the walls space and complements the porcelain flooring.

Sliding glass doors open off the great room to the wrap-around deck and another glass door opens into the screen-enclosed porch. The porch has a cathedral ceiling with cross beams and a paddle fan.

An open staircase is accented by bold wooden spindles as the staircase ascends to the lower level, which has been finished into a spacious family room. One wall has a built-in entertainment center. Patio doors open out to a paver-stone patio and the wooded backyard.

A long hallway leads to two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a craft room and unfinished storage room with the home’s mechanical systems.

VANDALIA

Price: $985,000

No open house

Directions: I-75 to east on State Route 40 which turns into East National Road then North Cassel Road, right on Tadmor Court, pool house comes up on the right and home is behind the roundabout in the back of the property toward the right.

Highlights: About 3,260 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, built-ins, walk-out lower level, bonus room, porcelain tile floor, solid wood doors, Geo-Thermal heat, tank-less water heater, reverse osmosis drinking water system, whole house fan, dormer window skylights, screen-enclosed porch, wrap-around deck, 3-car attached, electric charging station, 2-car attached to pool house, 3.72 acres

For more information:

Tobias and Maura Schmitt

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty

937-554-6198

Tobias & Maura Schmitt