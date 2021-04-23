Spring Parade of Homes features 10 showcase residences

April is National New Homes month and is a great time to purchase a new home. The Home Builders Association of Dayton’s annual Spring Parade of Homes presented by Coldwell Banker will be taking place April 23-25 and April 30-May 2 and will showcase some of the best homes options for buyers today.
It will feature a few of the different types of homes available in the Dayton Region, and all of the homes are available for purchase. Plus, the Spring Parade of Homes is FREE to the public.
Each Parade home is open from noon to 5 p.m. and we encourage you to visit before the 2021 Spring Parade of Homes presented by Coldwell Banker before it ends. No matter what your budget, where you work or where your children attend school – you should be able to find a Parade home that makes sense for you and your family.
If you are seriously in the market for a new home or soon will be, you will want to check out homes within your budget. Also, look at homes located in communities that you might wish to reside. If you aren’t familiar with a community, visit the Parade home and ask questions. The homes will be staffed by the builders or their representatives and they are a great source for information.
Also, remember that many of the Parade builders are building new homes throughout the Dayton region. If you see a home that you really like but prefer a different location or already own a building lot, ask the builder if he or she could build a comparable home in the area you desire.
With so many homes on display, it makes sense to plan your touring route carefully. Before hitting the road, refer to the Spring Parade information located in the Homes Plus section of the Dayton Daily News. You will find a home information and photos. Also, the HBA of Dayton is re-launching the successful virtual tours on BuildingDayton.com/paradeofhomes where you can see stunning photography, video tours and a Matterport 3D tour, which allows you to see every detail of the home from the comfort of you pajamas!
Home information and locations map can also be found on the Home Builders Association of Dayton’s website at www.BuildingDayton.com/paradeofhomes. Once you are on the road to begin touring the 2021 Parade of Homes, look for the blue and white directional signs to guide you to your next home or dream home.
We hope to see you at the 2021 Spring Parade of Homes presented by Coldwell Banker.
Home Builders Association of Dayton’s 2021 Parade of Homes presented by Coldwell Banker.
Dates: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (April 23-25 & April 30-May 2)
Locations: All throughout the Dayton region; look for the blue and white Spring Parade of Homes signs to guide you to the homes. Use the 2021 Spring Parade of Homes locator map to plan your tour, or visit www.BuildingDayton.com/paradeofhomes
Cost: FREE
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m.
