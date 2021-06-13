Story-and-a-half home set near golf course

FEATURE HOME:
442 YANKEE TRACE DRIVE, CENTERVILLE
Situated between the fifth green and the sixth tee of Yankee Trace Golf Course, this story-and-half offers golf course and sunset views from tall windows, a balcony deck and paver-brick patio.
Listed for $418,900 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the stone-and-frame house at 442 Yankee Trace Drive has about 2,340 square feet of living space.
Formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with ceramic-tile flooring and an open staircase that leads up to the loft study or family room. White spindled railing accents the stairwell and curves around the hallway and loft. Tall windows fill the great room with natural light, and a gas fireplace has a custom wood mantle. A formal dining area is open to the great room and is tucked under the upstairs loft.
Three cutouts open the kitchen with pass-through to the great room and the dining room.
An extended granite counter caps one pass-through and allows breakfast bar seating for two within the dining room. A double sink is below another pass-through, and additional lower countertops provide plenty of work space.
Within the kitchen, custom cabinetry surrounds stainless-steel appliances and a pantry cabinet has roll-out shelves. A second pantry cabinet is within the breakfast room, which has patio doors that open to the concrete patio with a paver-brick sun patio. Landscaping provides some privacy from the golf course.
A hallway from the great room leads to a half bathroom, a laundry room with access to the garage, and the first-floor main bedroom which has a tray ceiling with paddle ceiling fan. The private bathroom features a double-sink vanity, walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround, bench seat and glass doors. There is a walk-in closet with organizers, a linen closet and a private toilet room.
Upstairs, the loft has patio doors that open to a balcony wooden deck. The hallway from the loft leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have double-door closets. The bath features a single-sink vanity and tub/shower.
CENTERVILLE
Price: $418,900
Directions: Yankee Street to east on Yankee Trace Drive
Highlights: About 2,340 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, gas fireplace, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, custom cabinetry, loft, first-floor main bedroom, golf course views, patio, paver patio, 2-car garage, homeowners association
For more information:
Karen Ollier
Irongate Inc. Realtors
(937) 545-3244