Story-and-a-half home set near golf course

Three cutouts open the kitchen with pass-through to the great room and the dining room.

An extended granite counter caps one pass-through and allows breakfast bar seating for two within the dining room. A double sink is below another pass-through, and additional lower countertops provide plenty of work space.

Within the kitchen, custom cabinetry surrounds stainless-steel appliances and a pantry cabinet has roll-out shelves. A second pantry cabinet is within the breakfast room, which has patio doors that open to the concrete patio with a paver-brick sun patio. Landscaping provides some privacy from the golf course.

A hallway from the great room leads to a half bathroom, a laundry room with access to the garage, and the first-floor main bedroom which has a tray ceiling with paddle ceiling fan. The private bathroom features a double-sink vanity, walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround, bench seat and glass doors. There is a walk-in closet with organizers, a linen closet and a private toilet room.

Upstairs, the loft has patio doors that open to a balcony wooden deck. The hallway from the loft leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have double-door closets. The bath features a single-sink vanity and tub/shower.

CENTERVILLE

Price: $418,900

Directions: Yankee Street to east on Yankee Trace Drive

Highlights: About 2,340 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, gas fireplace, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, custom cabinetry, loft, first-floor main bedroom, golf course views, patio, paver patio, 2-car garage, homeowners association

For more information:

Karen Ollier

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 545-3244

www.karenollier.com