BreakingNews
Man suspected of killing 4 in Butler Twp. arrested in Kansas
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Surprising space

The 4-bedroom condominium has about 2,860 sq. ft. of living space. The unit is one of a 4-unit building with its own 2-car garage. The community offers a swimming pool, clubhouse and walking trails. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
The 4-bedroom condominium has about 2,860 sq. ft. of living space. The unit is one of a 4-unit building with its own 2-car garage. The community offers a swimming pool, clubhouse and walking trails. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Homes Plus
By Kathy Tyler, Contributing Writer
53 minutes ago
3-level condo offers 4 bedrooms, garage, deck, screened porch

COVER HOME:

3425 BARONWOOD BLVD., BEAVERCREEK

Lush green landscape surrounds the secluded Kingswood Forest condominium community, and this ranch unit has surprising space within a versatile floor plan.

Listed for $329,900 by Corcoran Global Living, the condominium at 3425 Baronwood Blvd. has about 2,860 square feet of living space. The unit is one of a four-unit building with its own two-car garage. The community offers a swimming pool, clubhouse and walking trails. Tree-lined streets wrap into cul-de-sacs, which this unit is near.

Tucked back off a sideway from the driveway, the covered front porch entry opens into an open main level floor plan with combined formal areas, an eat-in kitchen, two separate bedroom suites, and access to a wooden balcony deck.

Combined ShapeCaption
A cathedral ceiling peaks above the combined great room and dining area. A spindled railing surrounds the open stairwell to the lower levels. A gas fireplace is tucked within one corner of the room and has a fluted wood mantel. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A cathedral ceiling peaks above the combined great room and dining area. A spindled railing surrounds the open stairwell to the lower levels. A gas fireplace is tucked within one corner of the room and has a fluted wood mantel. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
A cathedral ceiling peaks above the combined great room and dining area. A spindled railing surrounds the open stairwell to the lower levels. A gas fireplace is tucked within one corner of the room and has a fluted wood mantel. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A cathedral ceiling peaks above the combined great room and dining area. A spindled railing surrounds the open stairwell to the lower levels. A gas fireplace is tucked within one corner of the great room and has a fluted wood mantel. Triple patio doors open to the wooden balcony deck that has views of a tree-lined creek.

Just off the foyer entry is access to the kitchen and breakfast room. The vaulted ceiling of the kitchen extends through a cut out to allow the skylights above the great room to fill the kitchen with natural light. Light oak cabinetry wraps around three walls and appliances and includes a pantry cabinet, a corner display cabinet with glass-panel doors, and a planning desk tucked off the breakfast room.

A pass-through is above the double sink giving the kitchen a more spacious feel. Wood-laminate flooring fills the kitchen and flows within the entry way from the front door.

A door from the breakfast room opens to the oversized, two-car garage with storage area.

Combined ShapeCaption
At top, triple patio doors open from the great room to the wooden balcony deck that has views of a tree-lined creek. The deck is above a screen-enclosed porch deck with the same tree-lined creek view. At bottom is a covered concrete patio that opens to rear yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

At top, triple patio doors open from the great room to the wooden balcony deck that has views of a tree-lined creek. The deck is above a screen-enclosed porch deck with the same tree-lined creek view. At bottom is a covered concrete patio that opens to rear yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
At top, triple patio doors open from the great room to the wooden balcony deck that has views of a tree-lined creek. The deck is above a screen-enclosed porch deck with the same tree-lined creek view. At bottom is a covered concrete patio that opens to rear yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Near the stairwell, a pocket door opens into a guest bedroom suite with a front-facing bedroom and a separate full bathroom with tub/shower and single-sink vanity. The bedroom is currently set up as an office.

Tucked off the great room is the main bedroom suite. A hallway divides the bedroom from the full bath but offers access to two walk-in closets and a linen closet. The bath has a double-sink vanity and a walk-in shower. The bedroom has space for a sitting area and a rear-facing picture window. French doors open from the bedroom to the balcony deck.

The stairwell leads down to a finished second level where two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry room, kitchenette, a family room and multipurpose room are located. A spacious family room is just off the stairwell to the left and has triple patio doors that open to a screen-enclosed porch deck with the same tree-lined creek view.

Combined ShapeCaption
The vaulted ceiling of the kitchen extends through a cut out to allow the skylights above the great room to fill the kitchen with natural light. Light oak cabinetry wraps around three walls and appliances and includes a pantry cabinet, a corner display cabinet with glass-panel doors, and a planning desk tucked off the breakfast room. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The vaulted ceiling of the kitchen extends through a cut out to allow the skylights above the great room to fill the kitchen with natural light. Light oak cabinetry wraps around three walls and appliances and includes a pantry cabinet, a corner display cabinet with glass-panel doors, and a planning desk tucked off the breakfast room. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
The vaulted ceiling of the kitchen extends through a cut out to allow the skylights above the great room to fill the kitchen with natural light. Light oak cabinetry wraps around three walls and appliances and includes a pantry cabinet, a corner display cabinet with glass-panel doors, and a planning desk tucked off the breakfast room. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Double doors open from the family room into a multipurpose room that could be a media room, hobby area or bedroom as there is a double door closet and a separate walk-in closet that passes through to a bonus room, currently set up as a bedroom. A second bedroom is just off the stairwell and has a daylight window, a window view of the enclosed porch and a double-door closet.

Combined ShapeCaption
A spacious family room is just off the stairwell to the left and has triple patio doors that open out to a screen-enclosed porch deck with the same tree-lined creek. Double doors open from the family room into a multipurpose room that could be a media room, hobby area or bedroom. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A spacious family room is just off the stairwell to the left and has triple patio doors that open out to a screen-enclosed porch deck with the same tree-lined creek. Double doors open from the family room into a multipurpose room that could be a media room, hobby area or bedroom. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
A spacious family room is just off the stairwell to the left and has triple patio doors that open out to a screen-enclosed porch deck with the same tree-lined creek. Double doors open from the family room into a multipurpose room that could be a media room, hobby area or bedroom. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A hallway leads to a kitchenette that includes an L-shaped counter with sink and cabinetry and a refrigerator nook. A spacious laundry room has a wash sink and folding counter. The full bathroom features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. There is also an unfinished mechanical room with some storage.

A door opens under the stairwell and leads to a second staircase that leads down to the third level. This level is currently unfinished but has a space for a workshop. There are two daylight windows and triple patio doors that open out to a covered concrete patio and the small back yard. The walk-out basement level has high ceilings and plenty of open space for possible additional living space.

BEAVERCREEK

Price: $329,900

Directions: From U.S. 35, south on Fairfield Road to left on Indian Ripple Road, right on Baronwood Boulevard into Kingswood Forest subdivision

Highlights: About 2,860 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, volume ceilings, gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, first-floor main bedroom suite, wooden balcony deck, finished lower level, family room, multipurpose room, kitchenette, screen-enclosed porch, unfinished lower level, workshop, daylight windows, walk-out to covered patio, 2-car garage, private community, homeowners association, swimming pool, clubhouse, walking trails

For more information:

Tami Holmes

Corcoran Global Living

(937) 602-5979 or (937) 506-8360

www.tami-holmes.com

Combined ShapeCaption
French doors in the main bedroom suite also open to the balcony deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLERd

French doors in the main bedroom suite also open to the balcony deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLERd

Combined ShapeCaption
French doors in the main bedroom suite also open to the balcony deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLERd

In Other News
1
Kitchen is central focus of 4-bedroom tri-level
2
Ranch’s dining room could be flexible space
3
2-story’s finished basement offers rec room
4
Resort-like yard
5
Multiple bedroom suites options available in 2-story

About the Author

Kathy Tyler
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top