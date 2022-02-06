Surprising space

Caption Sliding patio doors open off the breakfast room out to a small deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption Sliding patio doors open off the breakfast room out to a small deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Formal entry opens within a two-story foyer with a semi-open staircase that leads up to the versatile second floor. A partial wall ascends along the stairwell and wraps around the catwalk hallway. Wood-laminate flooring fills the foyer and hallway, ending at the great room.

Off the foyer to the right, a short hallway leads to two rooms and a full bathroom. The front room has a cathedral ceiling with arched window and a double sliding-door closet. The room is currently set up as an office but could easily be a bedroom. The other room with a double sliding-door closet with a side window is set up as a guest bedroom. The full bathroom has a fiberglass tub/shower, a single-sink vanity and vinyl flooring.

At the center of the house is the great room with a vaulted ceiling. Windows flank a gas fireplace, which has a fluted wood mantel and ceramic-tile hearth. Ceiling and flooring treatment separates the great room from the breakfast room and kitchen.

Both the breakfast room and kitchen have wood-laminate flooring while the great room has neutral carpeting.

Sliding patio doors open off the breakfast room to a small deck and the back yard with a couple of young trees. A partial wall divides the kitchen from the breakfast room and allows for additional cabinetry and countertop space within the kitchen’s cooking area.

The wall and cabinetry design are an island between the kitchen and breakfast room and perfect for a coffee station as there are additional electric outlets above the countertop. More cabinetry and counter space fills two walls and surrounds appliances. There is a window above the double sink, and there is a walkway access from the kitchen to the breakfast room. Appliances include a range, microwave and dishwasher.

Tucked off the great room a short hallway leads to the first-floor main bedroom suite. The bedroom has a volume ceiling, rear-facing windows, a walk-in closet. The bath has a fiberglass tub/shower, a single-sink vanity and vinyl flooring.

Off the entry hallway is access to the laundry room with a wash tub and access to the two-car garage.

Upstairs, the staircase ends at a loft room, which is set up as an upstairs sitting room. The loft has a closet and side window and could be a play space or study. The catwalk hallway has a partial wall that looks down into the entry foyer and the great room. The hallway ends at the entrance to an upstairs bedroom or bonus room.

The room has a slight angled ceiling, side window, furniture nook, and double-door closet. Next to the bedroom is a full bathroom with a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

Accessible off the great room is the door to the basement stairwell. The basement is unfinished with a high ceiling, window wells and plumbing for a possible bathroom. The home’s mechanical systems are set in a space to allow for finishing.

FAIRBORN

Price: $419,900

Directions: Dayton Yellow Springs Road to north on Trebein Road to Brehm Boulevard

Highlights: About 2,340 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, first-floor main bedroom, loft study, unfinished basement, 2-car garage, corner lot

For More Information

Jerry Williams

Wright-Patt Realtors Inc.

(937) 478-7601

www.Wright-Patt.com