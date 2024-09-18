Tips to make a home less vulnerable to criminals

Property crimes are perhaps more common than people may realize. Data from the Council on Criminal Justice indicates residential burglaries declined by 26 percent in 2023 compared to 2019. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation indicates there were nearly seven million property-related crimes committed in 2019, which means there were still more than five million such crimes committed in 2023.

Homeowners recognize the importance of protecting themselves, their loved ones and their valuables. Locking doors at night is one measure of protection anyone can employ, but there’s a host of additional steps individuals can take to make their homes less vulnerable to criminals.