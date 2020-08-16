Traditional 2-story offers open casual areas

The living room is open to the dining room, each having a picture window.

Hardwood flooring fills the kitchen and continues into the adjoining morning room. Oak cabinetry fills three walls of the kitchen, including a coffee buffet and an angled island with storage and seating space. Hanging light fixtures are above the island. Granite countertops provide plenty of work space and glass subway tiles accent the walls. There is a double-door pantry closet. A double sink is below a partial wall that divides the kitchen from the morning room, which has a cathedral ceiling and walls of windows.

An arched window accents the peak of the morning room and a single glass door opens to a deck. Steps from the deck lead down to a paver-brick patio, part of which is surrounded by a wooden privacy fence yet allowing views of the back yard.

The great room has a gas fireplace with dentil wood mantel, three rear-facing windows and carpeting.

A door opens to the hidden staircase to the lower level, which has been finished into a recreation room and family room. Double doors open into a bonus room that was set up as a media room with sconce lighting and surround-sound speakers. Off the recreation room is access to a half bath with a single-sink oak vanity. Unfinished space houses the mechanical systems and offers some storage.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. Double doors open into the main bedroom, which has two separate walk-in closets, a tray ceiling, ceiling paddle fan and double-door entrance to a private bathroom. The bath features an oval soak tub below two windows, a walk-in shower with glass doors and ceramic-tile surround, a double-sink vanity, ceramic-tile flooring, a private toilet room and a linen closet.

The three other bedrooms have single-door closets and the guest bath features a tub/shower and single-sink oak vanity.

BEAVERCREEK

Price: $379,900

Directions: Research Boulevard, right (north) on Grange Hall Road, turn left onto Kemp Road, turn left onto Wagner Trace Drive, turn left onto Grace Circle

Highlights: About 4,030 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, 2 half bathrooms, volume ceilings, gas fireplace, finished basement, media room, game room, updated appliances, granite countertops, surround-sound system, updated carpeting, rear deck, fenced yard, irrigation system, 2-car garage, corner lot, home warranty

For more information:

Patty Sonovich-Neeley

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 620-6513

www.pattysonovickneeley.irongaterealtors.com