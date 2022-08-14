Tudor showcase

Combined Shape Caption An electric gate opens to a terrace back yard with an upper-level, paver-brick patio and garden and a lower-level greenspace play area as well as a paved patio that has access to the 2-car carriage garage. Fruit trees accent the stone steps that curve along the stone wall to the upper-level patio. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Combined Shape Caption An electric gate opens to a terrace back yard with an upper-level, paver-brick patio and garden and a lower-level greenspace play area as well as a paved patio that has access to the 2-car carriage garage. Fruit trees accent the stone steps that curve along the stone wall to the upper-level patio. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The gate opens to a terrace back yard with an upper-level, paver-brick patio and garden and a lower-level greenspace play area as well as a paved patio that has access to the two-car carriage garage. Fruit trees accent the stone steps that curve along the stone wall to the upper-level patio.

Originally owned by Dayton Fan and Motor Co., the home has original technology from when it was built in 1911 that includes a central vacuum with brass covers, push-button light switches and an inter-com telephone system. Craftsmanship features a limestone fireplace, detailed mantels, oak judges paneling, leaded-glass windows, wainscoting, window seats and portrait hardwood floors.

An unfinished third floor spans the width of the home with plenty of headroom with dormer window nooks for possible additional living space. A walk-out lower level has two large bonus multipurpose rooms, a full bathroom with walk-in shower, a laundry room, workshop and access to the oversized garage.

Formal entry opens into an inviting entry foyer with a grand staircase and art-rail crown molding. To the left, the spacious living room has a fireplace with limestone surround and hearth with crafted wood mantel. Two sets of French doors open into a sunroom, which has a wall of built-ins to allow for flexible floor plan options.

The built-ins include leaded-glass bookcases that flank a gas fireplace and cabinetry with pull-out shelves. Hidden behind the staircase is a half bath complete with tulip pedestal sink.

A paneled hallway leads to a glass-panel pocket door entry to the study with a bay window seat and built-in bookcases with leaded-glass doors. The hallway ends at the folding French doors that open into the grand dining filled with natural light. The dining room walls have picture-frame wainscoting and crown molding. A fireplace has a bold mantel and marble surround.

A swinging door opens into a butler’s pantry, which has been updated to include bottle and glass racks, cabinetry, granite countertops for a coffee station and a mini-refrigerator.

The updated cabinetry continues into the kitchen with storage space for just about every need. A corner pantry has pull-out shelves and appliance garages. A double oven has a grill, griddle and four gas burners. Ceramic-tile accents the wall space below the large hood-vent and has a pot-filler faucet.

A window is above the double sink, and a smaller preparation sink is built into the lower counter of the T-shaped island that also offers seating for up to four. There is a sub-zero refrigerator and additional built-in storage nooks.

The bay-like breakfast room has French patio doors that open to the upper paver-brick patio. Along one wall of the breakfast room is a built-in china hutch with lighted shelves behind glass-panel doors.

Upstairs are five bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The main bedroom suite is above the living room and has a sitting room with fireplace. There is a single-door closet but two sets of French doors open into a walk-through closet, complete with window seat, drawers, jewelry chest, glass-panel cabinets with shelves and armoires. The full bath features two single-sink vanities, a deep whirlpool tub, a walk-in shower with subway tile and a water closet.

The upstairs hallway has a full wall of built-in linen cabinets with drawers and closets. Two bedrooms have deep closets while one has a fireplace. A smaller bedroom has access to a full bathroom and a door that opens to a small balcony deck. This room is close to the back staircase the ends just off the breakfast room.

A spiral staircase leads to the walk-out lower level where there are two multipurpose rooms with closets. A fourth full bathroom has a glass-block window and a walk-in shower. There is a large unfinished storage room and a separate mechanical room with two hot water tanks. The laundry room has a door that opens to the lower-level of the back yard and has access to the oversized two-car garage with a separate workshop room.

OAKWOOD

Price: $849,000

Directions: Far Hills to west on Thruston Boulevard to left on Runnymede Road

Highlights: About 5,200 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, 3 fireplaces, sun room, built-ins, hardwood floors, window seats, breakfast room, butler’s pantry, walk-out lower level, spacious third-floor attic, 2-car garage, terrace yard, paver-brick patio, gated driveway, fenced yard

For more information:

Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon

Coldwell Banker Heritage

(937) 602-5976 or (937) 409-7021

www.BestHomesinDayton.com

https://610runnymede.com