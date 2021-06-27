Tudor-style home features sun room, updated kitchen

A sun room has three tall windows and two tall windows that flank a set of French doors that open to the front yard. The sun room has ceramic-tile flooring and connects with both the living room and dining room.

Some of the natural light filters into the dining room from the sun room, as glass-panel dividing walls flank the walkway into the sun room. The dining room has crown molding and a chair rail. A swinging door leads from the dining room into the updated kitchen.

Maple cabinetry fills nearly all the wall space within the kitchen and includes two pantry cabinets and some hanging cabinets with glass fronts. A window is above the double sink and a smaller sink is built into a possible wet bar setting near the dining room. An island offers breakfast bar sitting for up to four as well as storage. Stainless-steel appliances include a gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

Tucked back within one corner of the first-floor is an office setting with built-in bench seat between two cabinet bookcases with leaded-glass doors. The office has wood flooring and crown molding and is near the side-entry, covered porch.

Five bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second level. The main bedroom has a decorative fireplace with marble surround and a wood mantel. The private bathroom offers a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity. Ceramic tile accents the walls and covers the floor.

One bedroom has a bay window while another has two single-door closets. The guest bath has a pedestal sink and a tub/shower with glass doors.

The third floor has been finished into a multipurpose room with dormer window nooks, an angled ceiling and ceiling paddle fan. A bonus room has a built-in cabinet with countertop, dormer window nook and exposed brick-accented wall.

An unfinished basement has glass-block windows and concrete floor. The basement has been divided into a laundry area, a possible workshop, a storage room and utility room.

OAKWOOD

Price: $624,900

Open House: June 27, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: Far Hills Avenues to east on Beverly Place or Patterson Road to south on Shafor Boulevard to right on Beverly Place, corner lot

Highlights: About 3,200 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, full unfinished basement, 2 decorative fireplaces, hardwood floors, built-ins, kitchen with granite countertops, study, sun room, finished third-floor, unfinished basement, glass-block windows, covered side porch, paver-brick patio and walkways, 2-car detached garage, corner lot

