Tudor-style home includes basement, 4-season room

Formal entry opens into a foyer hallway with oversized ceramic-tile flooring that continues down one branch of the hallway into the kitchen, breakfast and family room. To the left, the formal living room has two picture windows and is secluded from the rest of the main living space. The formal dining room is accessible from the foyer hallway and the kitchen.

A door from the 4-season room and a rear service door from the oversized 2-car garage open to the concrete patio and semi-private back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Along the back of the house, the kitchen, breakfast room and family room flow together with a peninsula counter dividing the kitchen from the breakfast room. Light cabinetry fills the U-shaped kitchen as there is a double-sink below a window. The peninsula counter has seating for two on the breakfast room side and has a built-in range within the kitchen area.

The kitchen comes equipped with a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. A planning desk and hanging cabinetry are to one side of the refrigerator nook while a double-door pantry closet is next to the built-ins surrounding the microwave. A short hallway off the kitchen ends at the interior access to the garage and access to the spacious laundry room with wash tub and a window.

The breakfast room and family room flow together into one space as the breakfast room has a bay window. A gas fireplace with raised brick hearth and wood mantel is the centerpiece to the family room. Built-in bookcases with a small display counter and cabinet storage fills one wall of the family room.

Across the room on the opposite side are triple patio doors that open from the family room to a four-season room. The room has several windows, including a bay window, a ceiling paddle fan and access to the backyard patio.

A hallway from the foyer and the family room leads to the first-floor main bedroom suite. The bedroom has a picture window, a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. The bath has a single-sink vanity with solid-surface countertop, a soaking tub with ceramic-tile surround, a walk-in fiberglass shower with glass sliding door and a walk-in closet.

Tucked into one corner of the family room is a semi-open staircase with chunky wood railing and highlighted by a skylight from the upstairs hallway. The staircase circles up to the second floor where two bedrooms, a full bathroom and two storage closets are located. Both bedrooms have angled ceilings and large closets.

The smallest room has two sets of closet doors that open to a full wall storage nook as well as attic access storage. The other bedroom has a large double-door closet. The divided bathroom has a single-sink vanity and a walk-in shower. There are two large closets off the hallway, one of which is cedar-lined.

A door next to the staircase opens to the stairwell that wraps round to the basement. The semi-finished basement has been divided into four separate rooms with one room completely finished. The multipurpose room has wood-laminate flooring, ceiling tiles with recessed lighting and an abundance of electric outlets for a possible media room.

A large space has finished walls and is set up as a recreation room. A door opens from the recreation room to a studded out bonus room which has access to unfinished storage space and the mechanical systems,

VANDALIA

Price: $335,000

Directions: Dixie Drive to east on Alkaline Springs to right on Crestwood Hills to right on Dunnigan, which takes a left bend and becomes Birchton Place

Highlights: About 3,130 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, bay windows, 4-season room, first-floor main bedroom, walk-in closets, kitchen appliances, built-ins, semi-finished basement, media room, skylight, central vacuum, dimensional roof 1-year-old, oversized 2-car garage, concrete patio

For More Information

Michael Royce

Royce and Associates

(937) 718-7915

www.mikesellsdayton.com