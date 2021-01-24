Tudor-style home’s great room offers multiple uses

The formal entry is an alcove between the main house and the one-car garage. Part of the concrete space is covered, offering a front-porch setting. Entry is made into a foyer hallway with wood flooring that continues into the adjoining formal areas. Spindles accent the staircase that leads to the second level.

The U-shaped kitchen has updated, vinyl-plank flooring. Walnut cabinetry fills three walls, and a peninsula countertop creates a breakfast bar setting as well as additional preparation space. A window is above the double sink, and there is a pantry closet. Ceramic-tile fills the wall space between the countertops and hanging cabinets. Hidden accent lights are above the cabinetry. The kitchen comes equipped with a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. A door off the kitchen opens out to the oversized, one-car garage which has attic access and has been recently painted.

Just off the foyer hallway is a living room or sitting room with hardwood flooring that continues into the formal dining room, which is at the end of the hallway. The dining room has a brass chandelier and is the centerpiece to the floor plan. A family room or great room is off the dining room has a cathedral ceiling with two skylights and a front-facing window. The room is spacious, allowing for multiple uses.

Double folding doors off the dining room open to the first-floor main bedroom. The room has a decorative fireplace with wood mantel and brick surround. The bedroom has access to a full bathroom, which has a walk-in shower, a single-sink vanity, a triple-mirror medicine cabinet, a linen closet and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers.

A second full bathroom is off the entry hallway near the stairwell. The bathroom has a tub/shower and a single-sink vanity. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the bathroom and continues into the laundry room, which is accessible from the bath. The laundry room has a storage closet, hanging cabinetry and a door that opens to the brick patio.

Two additional bedrooms are located upstairs. At the top of the staircase is a closet and entrance to the two bedrooms. The front bedroom has a dormer window nook and two single-door closets. The back bedroom has an angled ceiling and two single-door closets.

ARCANUM

Price: $229,900

Open House: Jan. 24, 1-2:30 p.m.

Directions: North Main Street to Northmoor Drive, turn west on Northmoor which becomes Irelan Boulevard

Highlights: About 2,070 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, first-floor bedroom, cathedral ceiling, skylights, decorative fireplace, wood flooring, 1-car garage, storage shed, brick patio, garden, extra parking pad

For more information:

Lyle Bixler

Bixler Realty

(937) 692-5139

www.lylebixlerrealty.net