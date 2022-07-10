Updated farmhouse has wood flooring, built-ins

A circular driveway allows access to all the outbuildings, and a walkway leads from the drive to the side-patio and breezeway entrance to the house.

Formal entry is from an updated covered front porch, which was updated with vinyl pillars and railing to mimic the original porch and a vinyl deck is accessible from the other breezeway entrance.

Formal entry into the farmhouse built in 1907 opens into a foyer with hardwood flooring, hand-crafted wood trim windows, columns and ornate newel post with spindled winding staircase. Columns sit upon wood-crafted partial divides that lead into the formal living room.

Pocket doors open from the living room into the bay bump-out parlor with a decorative fireplace. Green tile surrounds the wrought-iron opening and a wood mantel features molding with columns and mirror.

At the end of the foyer hallway, swinging doors open into the parlor and into the formal dining room. Pocket doors open from the parlor into the dining room as well. The dining room has hardwood flooring and a built-in china and linen cabinet with leaded-glass doors, drawers and a pass-through.

The original artwork railing is featured in all three formal rooms with brass hooks. Many of the original light fixtures have been worked to include LED lightbulbs.

The spacious kitchen has light cabinetry and white countertops. A window is above the sink, and an island has a gas range with retractable vent and breakfast bar seating for two. A wall has the original built-in storage cabinets and drawers. A pantry cabinet is next to the refrigerator nook, and the refrigerator was new in 2021.

Off the kitchen is a full bathroom with an original clawfoot tub with shower handle. The bathroom has a built-in linen cabinet and access to the basement, which also has exterior access. Also off the kitchen is a back staircase to the second floor.

An enclosed breezeway or mudroom has two side entrances and laundry hook-ups. A bonus room offer flexible living space and could be used as a hobby room. An electric heater is included as the bonus room is not connected to the house heating system.

Three large bedrooms and a small bedroom are upstairs as is a full bathroom. The largest bedroom has a bay design with two large single-door closets. The smallest room would be a perfect study or library.

The full bathroom features a tub/shower, single-sink vanity and heated ceramic-tile flooring. Just outside the bathroom are two storage closets, one being cedar lined. Another bonus area is set up as a walk-in closet and has the stairwell to the walk-up attic.

Semi-finished, the attic has reading nooks with knotty-pine flooring and small windows and another dormer window nook. The carpeted area has a high exposed ceiling with plenty of light for a possible game room. The attic is not heated or cooled, but the attic does have a dehumidifier and an abundance of electric options. The unfinished area has the original water tanks and floored storage options.

JACKSON TWP.

Price: $429,000

Directions: From Eaton, west on Ohio 122, turn right (north) onto Wolverton Road, just north of Paddock Road.

Highlights: About 2,770 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, decorative fireplace, pocket doors, hardwood floors, original built-ins, enclosed breezeway, bonus room, semi-finished attic, formal and back staircases, basement, well and septic, oil, forced-air heat, 3 Mitsubishi HVAC systems, vinyl windows, side deck, front porch, side patio, 34-by-24-foot metal barn with electric and concrete floor, garden shed, 2-car detached garage, 6.16 acres

For more information:

Marilyn Haber

Country Mile Realtors

(937) 477-0698

www.CountryMileRealtors.com