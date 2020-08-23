Updated Oakwood home includes 3-car carriage house

Listed for $644,900 by RE/MAX Alliance Realty, the shingle-sided house at 620 Harman Ave. has about 4,770 square feet of living space. The property includes a three-car, detached garage with additional second-level storage and living space options.

Formal entry opens off a covered porch into a grand foyer with hardwood flooring and an open staircase. Hardwood floors have been refinished throughout the main level with some rooms having box-pattern designs.

To the left is the formal dining room, which has a fireplace, a chandelier, candle sconces and trim work that creations wainscoting effect. A swinging door opens into the kitchen, which features quartz countertops and white cabinetry. Some of the hanging cabinet doors have glass panels and interior accent lighting.

An island has a large extended sink, a dishwasher and breakfast bar seating for up to four. One wall has a extend counter with a prep-sink below a window, and subway tile accents the wall space and arched space above the windows. There is a gas cooktop with water faucet above and wall ovens.

Small chandeliers hang above the island. An exposed brick wall offsets the kitchen from the breakfast nook. A mud room addition has a built-in deacon’s bench with storage and a door that opens to the brick patio.

Both the formal living room and the family room have French doors that open to an enclosed side porch. The living room has a marble-surround fireplace with an ornate mantel. Wood trim accents the wall space creation wainscoting. The family room has a fireplace with tortoise-shell tile surround and several built-in bookcases.

The formal staircase has wood steps and a lead-glass window at the halfway landing. The main bedroom has two single-door closets flanking a window nook with window seat and storage. There is a fireplace with ornate wood mantel and wood flooring. A bathroom has a pedestal sink, soaking tub and a walk-in shower with subway-tile surround.

Another bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to a sleeping porch or play room. The porch has carpeting, several windows with frosted glass and ship-board walls and ceiling. A third bedroom has a fireplace with built-in storage nook including drawers and cabinets.

There is a hobby room with laundry hook-ups and a closet and a second bath features a pedestal sink and tub/shower.

On the third level are two more bedrooms and a full bathroom. One bedroom has a dormer-window sitting nook. The third-floor bath features a single-sink within a bureau vanity and a clawfoot tub with shower ring.

The carriage house has storage and three-bay garage on the main level. Upstairs is the possibility of additional living space as there are two rooms with wood floors and windows.

OAKWOOD

Price: $644,900

Directions: Far Hills Avenue to Harman Avenue, across from Harman elementary

Highlights: About 4,770 sq. ft., 6 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, 5 fireplaces, 10-foot ceilings, carriage house with 3-car garage, brick patio, Pella windows on the third floor, updated roof, landscaping, 0.51 acres

For more information:

Amy Heidler

RE/MAX Alliance Realty

(937) 409-9099

www.homesnap.com\OH\Dayton\620-Harman-Avenue