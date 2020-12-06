Updates inside and out enhance 3-bedroom ranch

Updates made to the interior include a new step-in shower within the main bedroom, the kitchen sink faucet and a stainless-steel range and microwave. The house interior received a fresh coat of paint.

Formal entry opens into an entry hallway with ceramic-tile flooring. The combined formal living room and dining room are off the hallway to the right. The entry hallway ends directly into the family room.

Skylights add natural light within the family room, and a full brick wall has a wood-burning fireplace. The raised brick hearth runs from the length of the fireplace, and there is a wood-beam mantel. Flooring treatment divides the family room from the breakfast area where double doors open into the formal dining room.

Sliding patio doors open off the breakfast area to a three-season Florida room. The Florida room has windows with screens and carpeting. A side door opens to a covered garden patio, and there is a concrete sun patio. The back yard is deep, and mature trees line the back of the property. There are no rear neighbors.

The galley-style kitchen has two walls of cabinetry with complementary countertops. A double sink is below a window. Stainless-steel appliances include a range and microwave. Off the kitchen is a mud room with laundry hook-ups, access to the two-car, attached garage and a walk-in storage or pantry room.

A hallway leads from the entrance hall down to the bedroom wing where there are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The main bedroom is at the rear of the house and has a private bath. The bath has an updated step-in shower, an extended vanity countertop with single sink and vinyl flooring.

The front two bedrooms have sliding-door closets. The guest bath has a fiberglass tub/shower, a single-sink vanity and vinyl flooring.

BUTLER TWP.

Price: $209,900

Open House: Dec. 6, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: Little York Road to south on Brantford Road to east on Coppersmith Avenue

Highlights: About 1,740 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room, skylights, wood-burning fireplace, galley kitchen, 3-season sun room, 2-car garage, storage shed, large back yard, no rear neighbors

For more information:

Michael Royce

Royce and Associates

(937) 718-7915

www.MikeSellsDayton.com