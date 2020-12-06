Updates inside and out enhance 3-bedroom ranch

FEATURE HOME:
2740 COPPERSMITH AVE., BUTLER TWP.
Renovations made to this brick ranch have made the exterior nearly maintenance free, and a few updates inside are ready for the personal touches.
Listed for $209,900 by Royce and Associates, the brick house at 2740 Coppersmith Ave. in Butler Twp. has about 1,740 square feet of living space, including the three-season Florida room. The house sits on a large lot with no rear neighbors. There is a storage shed, concrete sun patio, covered patio off the Florida room and a long concrete driveway for extra off-street parking near the two-car garage.
Exterior updates made within the past year include dimensional roof shingles, gable vents, exterior vinyl trim, vinyl tilt-in windows, skylights, shutters, gutters, downspouts, exterior lighting and fixtures, and an overhead garage door with electronic opener and keypad entry. The Florida room was added, and the sliding patio doors that provide entry into the house were replaced.
Updates made to the interior include a new step-in shower within the main bedroom, the kitchen sink faucet and a stainless-steel range and microwave. The house interior received a fresh coat of paint.
Formal entry opens into an entry hallway with ceramic-tile flooring. The combined formal living room and dining room are off the hallway to the right. The entry hallway ends directly into the family room.
Skylights add natural light within the family room, and a full brick wall has a wood-burning fireplace. The raised brick hearth runs from the length of the fireplace, and there is a wood-beam mantel. Flooring treatment divides the family room from the breakfast area where double doors open into the formal dining room.
Sliding patio doors open off the breakfast area to a three-season Florida room. The Florida room has windows with screens and carpeting. A side door opens to a covered garden patio, and there is a concrete sun patio. The back yard is deep, and mature trees line the back of the property. There are no rear neighbors.
The galley-style kitchen has two walls of cabinetry with complementary countertops. A double sink is below a window. Stainless-steel appliances include a range and microwave. Off the kitchen is a mud room with laundry hook-ups, access to the two-car, attached garage and a walk-in storage or pantry room.
A hallway leads from the entrance hall down to the bedroom wing where there are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The main bedroom is at the rear of the house and has a private bath. The bath has an updated step-in shower, an extended vanity countertop with single sink and vinyl flooring.
The front two bedrooms have sliding-door closets. The guest bath has a fiberglass tub/shower, a single-sink vanity and vinyl flooring.
BUTLER TWP.
Price: $209,900
Open House: Dec. 6, 2-4 p.m.
Directions: Little York Road to south on Brantford Road to east on Coppersmith Avenue
Highlights: About 1,740 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room, skylights, wood-burning fireplace, galley kitchen, 3-season sun room, 2-car garage, storage shed, large back yard, no rear neighbors
For more information:
Michael Royce
Royce and Associates
(937) 718-7915