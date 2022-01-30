Versatile living spaces

Formal entry opens into a foyer with a slate floor, which transitions into wood within the great room. At one end of the great room is an open staircase that ascends to the second level, and on the opposite side are tall windows that look over the back and side yards. The great room is set up as a combined living and dining room.

Tucked off the living room is the kitchen with white cabinetry and complementing countertops. A large island has a butcher-block countertop, under-counter storage and breakfast bar seating for up to four.

The kitchen comes equipped with a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. The kitchen has a slate floor and updated light fixtures.

Caption A private back yard surrounded by a wooden privacy fence. There is also a concrete patio with pergola. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption A private back yard surrounded by a wooden privacy fence. There is also a concrete patio with pergola. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A glass door opens off the kitchen to the concrete patio, and another door from the kitchen opens into the two-car, attached garage with attic access and a rear service door.

Just off the foyer, a first-floor main bedroom suite has front-facing windows, a walk-in closet and an updated full bathroom. Behind a sliding barn-door, the bath has a walk-in, ceramic-tile shower with seat and glass doors. A double sink vanity has matching mirrors and light fixtures which are hung upon a shiplap-accented wall. The toilet nook has a linen cabinet with granite countertop and hanging cabinetry above.

A pocket door off the living room opens into a half bath, completing the main level floor plan.

Upstairs, four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are accessible from the loft family room. The loft has several windows and a furniture nook for an entertainment center. All four bedrooms share access to Jack-and-Jill bathrooms, and both bathrooms have been updated. Pocket doors open from the bedrooms into the divided bath where a single-sink vanity is located.

Caption At one end of the great room is an open staircase that ascends to the second level, and on the opposite side are tall windows that look out over the back and side yards. The great room is set up as a combined living and dining room. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption At one end of the great room is an open staircase that ascends to the second level, and on the opposite side are tall windows that look out over the back and side yards. The great room is set up as a combined living and dining room. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Another pocket door opens into the bathing area with there is a tub/shower. The bathrooms have wood-grain vinyl flooring and updated LED lighting. The bedrooms have single-door, step-in closets.

A laundry room with several windows and vinyl flooring is also off the loft family room. The washer and dryer are included with the sale of the home.

A door from the foyer opens to the stairwell to the finished basement that adds to the living space. The basement has been finished into a recreation room and game room with a corner, gas fireplace. The basement has wood-laminate flooring, recessed lighting and window wells. Off the game room is a door that opens to a half bathroom. The bath is semi-finished with exposed metal studs that are open to the unfinished storage and mechanical systems.

Caption Tucked off the living room is the kitchen with white cabinetry and complementing countertops. A large island has a butcher-block countertop, under-counter storage and breakfast bar seating for up to four. The kitchen has a slate floor and updated light fixtures. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption Tucked off the living room is the kitchen with white cabinetry and complementing countertops. A large island has a butcher-block countertop, under-counter storage and breakfast bar seating for up to four. The kitchen has a slate floor and updated light fixtures. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The bath is finished with three walls and a door for privacy from the recreation room. The stairwell to the basement is also semi-finished.

BETHEL TWP.

Price: $314,900

Directions: Old Troy Pike north to east on Parketowne Boulevard, left on Olde Park Drive

Highlights: About, 2,920 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, wood and slate flooring, first-floor main bedroom, updated bathrooms, pocket doors, loft family room, second-floor laundry, finished basement, gas fireplace, 2-car garage, private back yard, concrete patio, cul-de-sac, homeowners association

For More Information

Tami Holmes

HER Realtors

(937) 907-1107

www.Tami-Holmes.com

Caption The basement has been finished into a recreation room and game room with a corner gas fireplace. The basement has wood-laminate flooring, recessed lighting and window wells. Off the game room is a door that opens to a half bathroom. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption The basement has been finished into a recreation room and game room with a corner gas fireplace. The basement has wood-laminate flooring, recessed lighting and window wells. Off the game room is a door that opens to a half bathroom. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER