Walk-out lower level enhances ranch’s living space

The great room has a gas fireplace with fluted wood mantel surround and is flanked by windows that look out over the wooded back yard.

Off the great room is the kitchen and breakfast room. Corian countertops provide plenty of work space, and light cherry cabinetry offers plenty of storage. There is an island counter, a sink below a window and stainless-steel appliances. A buffet counter is near the breakfast room, which has patio doors that open to a screen-enclosed porch that has access to a balcony sun deck.

Off the kitchen is a hallway that leads to two bedrooms, a laundry room with sink and storage, and access to the garage. A full bathroom passes through to the bedroom wing as well as off the foyer. The full bath has a step-in shower and single-sink vanity.

The main bedroom suite has a picture window and hardwood flooring. The private bathroom features a whirlpool tub, a double-sink vanity, a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet.

A door from the foyer opens to the hidden staircase to the lower level. The main room is a combined theater room and recreation room with several daylight windows. Patio doors open to a covered deck and the back yard. The theater room has a projector and theater seating, and the pool table is included with the sale of the home.

Off the main room is a full bathroom with a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity. A multipurpose room has wood-laminate flooring and a daylight window. This room could be used as a guest suite. A finished bonus room has vinyl-tile flooring, paneled walls and storage nooks. This room could be a hobby area or exercise room as a door opens into the unfinished utility room with storage.

BELLBROOK

Price: $429,900

Open House: Sept. 20, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: From Wilmington Pike, left on Ohio 725, left on Little Sugarcreek, left on Sable Ridge or Feedwire Road to right on Little Sugarcreek to left on Sable Ridge

Highlights: About 4,570 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, hardwood floors, split floor plan, gas fireplace, finished walkout lower level, theater room, screen enclosed deck, sun deck, tandem 3-car garage

