Walk-out lower level, outdoor spaces offer options

Sitting on a hill, the home has views of the nearby countryside and has multi-level outdoor entertainment areas, including a concrete patio part of which is covered, a hot tub area, a composite balcony deck and a three-season screen-enclosed porch with ceiling paddle fan and deck entrance.

A driveway leads up to a three-car, side-entry garage with three single overhead doors and wide interior storage space. Double doors from the rear patio open into the unfinished workshop and utility space of the lower level.

Formal entry to the home opens through leaded-glass doors diagonally set within the entry nook into a foyer with artwork nook and hardwood flooring. The foyer branches into the formal dining room to the right and the great room to the left. The dining room has a tray ceiling. The cherry hardwood flooring fills both the dining room and the great room.

Tucked into a corner is a gas fireplace with ceramic-tile surround and a dentil-wood mantel. A picture window looks out over the balcony deck, which is accessible through a glass door. An open stairwell to the lower level is accented by a wrought-iron railing.

Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and the breakfast room. The kitchen has a wrap-around counter with two-level peninsula counter. Cherry cabinetry is complemented by the dark granite countertops. The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances including a range, wall ovens and a hood-vent.

The dining room is across the hallway from the kitchen as the hallway leads to a half bathroom, a laundry room and interior access to the garage.

Tucked off the breakfast room is the entrance to the main bedroom, which has double tray ceiling with accent lights. Double doors open into the main bathroom, which has a corner whirlpool tub, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with multiple showerheads, an elevated double-sink vanity and two walk-in closets with built-in organizers.

Off the great room on the opposite side are three bedrooms and a full bathroom. One room has a double-door entry and a deep closet but could be used as an office or study space. The other two rooms have walk-in closets, and the guest bath features a tub/shower and a double-sink vanity.

With the exception of the utility and workshop room, the lower level has been completely finished into open social spaces with a fifth bedroom and third full bathroom. The staircase lands within a family room area that transitions back into a media and recreation room spaces. The media system with surround-sound speakers is included with the sale of the house. Flooring treatment divides the casual space from the second kitchen and dining area. Along one wall is an abundance of cabinetry including a pantry with pull-out shelves and appliance nooks with range and refrigerator.

An island has a double sink, dishwasher and an elevated counter for bar seating for up to four. There are three daylight windows and double patio doors that open to the backyard patio.

Off the dining area is access to the full bathroom with step-in shower and single sink. The bathroom passes through to the bedroom, which has access from the media room. The bedroom has double daylight windows and a wide closet.

BEAVERCREEK TWP. Price: $699,900

Open House: Aug. 15, 1-3 p.m.

Directions: Trebien Road to west on Turfland Road to right on Huntland Court North

Highlights: About 5,465 sq. ft. 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, hardwood and ceramic floors, volume ceilings, finished walk-out lower level, 2 kitchens, media room, garden room, surround-sound system, hot tub, screen enclosed porch, composite deck, concrete patio, 3-car side-entry garage, home owner’s association

Kim Kretz

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 902-9971