Art or crime? ‘Explosion’ of graffiti in Dayton revives debate as community seeks solutions

Graffiti creates sense of disorder, deters investment, undermines Daytonians’ hard work

There has been an increase in graffiti around Dayton. These acts of vandalism are more than just an eyesore; they damage our neighborhoods and send the wrong message about who we are as a city.

We are taking this seriously, and our detectives are actively investigating multiple incidents and working closely with Crime Stoppers and our community partners to identify those responsible. This is not just about cleaning up paint but about standing up for the quality of life we expect and deserve in Dayton.

- Read more from Kamran Afzal, Director and Chief of Police for the Dayton Police Department.

No single art form draws as much debate as graffiti

One of the benefits of working at Culture Works is that I get to work with and around creatives, and I get to indulge in discussions about art with people making art. I sent an email asking about graffiti to Ben Baugham, artist name Boy Blue, who created and led the installation of the graffiti mural in the entrance to The Tank Inspired by CenterPoint Energy at the Dayton Arcade. He replied:

“Graffiti is often misjudged as a negative medium, dismissed as vandalism or chaos. In truth, it’s an uncontrolled, brutally honest expression of a city’s artists, channeling the raw pulse of their communities. Graffiti is a positive cultural force. Far from being mere decoration, this art form invites everyone, residents, visitors, and dreamers — to engage with their city in a new way. When given a space like The Tank, this raw, underground space — graffiti transforms the space into a powerful act of defiance — one that inspires change, uplifts voices, and builds up rather than tears down. My mural weaves together the city’s diverse stories — its history, resilience, and creative spirit — through bold lines and vivid colors. It’s not just art; it’s a reflection of Dayton’s heartbeat and a testament of Dayton’s unfiltered soul.”

- Read more from Curtis Bowman, Director of Engagement for Culture Works.

If convicted, taggers should be tasked with cleaning up, make public apologize to community

Neighbors tend to feel less safe and secure when tagging is prevalent. They’ll pay money for security cams and arm themselves to protect their their property if needed.

Currently, some neighbors and DPD as well as ODOT and Dayton Street Maintenance are doing their best to remove or paint over tags. These current taggers are retagging after we clean up their tags and it is difficult to address their new tags as well.

What can be done? Contacting our elected representatives as well as local police with information are avenues to bring attention as communities combat the worsening problem of tagging. Some cities have implemented graffiti task forces comprised of citizens and local police, which have had good results. Also, if are taggers convicted, they should be tasked with cleaning up tags and should apologize for their crime to the community in a public meeting.

- Victoria McNeal, president of the Riverdale Neighborhood Association