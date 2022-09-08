COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: 75th Anniversary of the Air Force

BreakingNews
Gen. John J. Pershing at McCook Field in undated photograph. Photo contributed by Dayton History.

Combined ShapeCaption
WPAFB and how it shapes our region’s past, present and future

As we celebrate 75th anniversary of the Air Force this month, hear from military, community and business leaders on how Wright-Patterson Air Force base has shaped our region’s past and what we can do to leverage its success for the future.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017, but the Air Force will celebrate its 75th year officially on Sept. 18.

Dayton Daily News will host its September Community Conversation at noon on Wednesday, September 21. The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and reporter Thomas Gnau and will include a panel of experts.

The Dayton Daily News hosted Community Conversation can be watched on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. Highlights of the discussion will also be published in Ideas & Voices on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. You can watch August’s Community Conversation about affordable housing, July’s Community Conversation about reclaiming education, June’s Community Conversation about historically high inflation and May’s Community Conversation about ARPA funding and how it is being used in our region.

