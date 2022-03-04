COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: COVID Generation - How the pandemic affects our kids

While the health risks of COVID to children are lower than those of older adults, the reduced social interaction, missed time in school and other consequences of the pandemic has affected children of all ages in ways we are just now beginning to understand.
Join us for March’s Community Conversation on Wednesday, March 16 from noon to 1 p.m. as we discuss COVID’s effects on the development of children with experts from around the region.
The Dayton Daily News hosted its latest Community Conversation that you can watch below and on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.
The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Investigative Reporter Josh Sweigart. Panelists include:
- Emily Broughton, assistant vice president and senior economist for PNC Financial Services Group.
- Shannon Cox, director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator.
- David Taylor, Superintendent of DECA
