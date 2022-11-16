COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Hunger in the Miami Valley - and how to help

“Hunger is all around us,” former Congressman Tony Hall, who founded the Hall Hunger Initiative, recently told our reporters.
One in six people in our community lives with food insecurity. That means they don’t have enough affordable, nutritious food to sustain their lives.
Fortunately, there are a number of organizations across our region working diligently to help fill the need and put food on the tables of those who require assistance. At noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on the Dayton Daily News Facebook Page, join us for a Community Conversation with a panel of those on the front lines of the fight against food insecurity.
You can also help by donating to the Dayton Daily News Valley Food Relief fund drive, and Community Food Relief fund drives with the Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News - with 100% of your donation going to local food banks to feed hungry families right here in our community.
For more than 40 years, the readers of the Dayton Daily News, the Journal-News and the Springfield News-Sun have opened their hearts and wallets to support Valley Food Relief and Community Food Relief, which raises money for The Foodbank, Inc. (Dayton), Shared Harvest Foodbank (Butler and Warren counties), and Second Harvest Foodbank (Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.)
Last year, thanks to your generosity, our efforts raised more than $220,000, providing more than 1,250,000 meals. Every penny donated to Community and Valley Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in our community.
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. You can watch October’s Community Conversation that answered your questions about the election, September’s Community Conversation about the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force, August’s Community Conversation about the housing shortage and more on our Facebook Page.