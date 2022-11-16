COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Hunger in the Miami Valley - and how to help

One in six people in our community lives with food insecurity. That means they don’t have enough affordable, nutritious food to sustain their lives.

Fortunately, there are a number of organizations across our region working diligently to help fill the need and put food on the tables of those who require assistance. At noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on the Dayton Daily News Facebook Page, join us for a Community Conversation with a panel of those on the front lines of the fight against food insecurity.