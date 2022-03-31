COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Immigration in the Miami Valley

Immigrants make up nearly 5% of Montgomery County’s population, work in key industries and contributed nearly $1.9 billion to the local GDP, according to a recent report.
And following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Afghan refugees are being resettled here and recently displaced Ukrainian refugees are likely to follow.
In 2017, Dayton was the first city in the United States to earn the status of Certified Welcoming in recognition of inclusiveness and integration of immigrants through programs such as Welcome Dayton.
What are the social and economic effects of immigration? What does the future hold for immigrants and refugees in Dayton and Montgomery County?
Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman will host a Community Conversation at noon on Wednesday, April 13, where you can learn about these issues and more with a panel of experts. Panelists include:
- Cady Landa, Dayton Human Relations Council board member and researcher
- Jean De Dieu Mukunzi, executive director of Ebenezer Healthcare Access
- Swapna Purandare, associate professor at Sinclair Community College
- Laura Roesch, CEO of Catholic Social Services
- Niels Winther, managing partner and chairman of the board for Think Patented
The Community Conversation can be watched live on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.
Have questions for the panelists? Please submit them to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com prior to the event. You can also ask questions during the event by leaving a comment on the Facebook video stream.
