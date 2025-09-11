Breaking: Rifle recovered in the search for Charlie Kirk’s killer as FBI releases photos of person of interest

VOICES: HB 331 and the future of villages in Ohio

A new law could see a number of villages across Ohio face dissolution. Will this lead to administrative savings or endanger the character of the state’s small towns?
Councilmembers Anthony Satariano and Paula Lazorski stand inside the Historic Clifton Mill, surrounded by flour sack displays and mill equipment.

Credit: David Sherman

Clifton councilmembers Anthony Satariano and Paula Lazorski talk inside the Historic Clifton Mill. The Greene County village, home to fewer than 200 residents, is among dozens of small Ohio communities at risk of dissolution under a new state law requiring villages to provide a set number of services and maintain candidates for office.
A recent Dayton Daily News investigation found that Clifton is one of at least 28 villages across southwest Ohio that have already failed a new test created by House Bill 331, passed in the 135th General Assembly, and will face a dissolution vote after the 2030 Census.

In today’s Ideas & Voices, residents of Clifton as well as both joint sponsors of the HB 331, Rep. Adam Mathews and Rep. Tom Young discuss what the legislation means for the future of villages in Ohio.

The village of Clifton is home to the historic Clifton Mill. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

icon to expand image

We all need to invest in preserving the unique towns that makes Ohio a great state

Clifton residents know each other. They communicate regarding needs of the village and they attend village council meetings to make those needs known. If the village is dissolved and the center of government is moved to the township, the needs of this small village will be forgotten in favor of larger residential areas. We all need to be invested in helping preserve the collection of unique little towns which are also a part of what makes Ohio a great state.

Our shared desire to preserve our village is evident in the fact that residents have offered their professional services and manpower to help prevent the demise of our community. We hope to emphasize to state lawmakers, who do not live in our community, that House Bill 331 is not merely words on paper. In fact, it is crafting a death warrant for incredible and unique communities which are the very fabric of Ohio.

- Read more from concerned citizens and village council of Clifton, OH

State Representative Adam Mathews is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 56th Ohio House District, which encompasses southwest and central Warren County including Lebanon, South Lebanon, and Mason. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

House Bill 331 empowers voters, puts communities in control

Ohio boasts a proud tradition of local governance, where communities shape their destinies. Having served on the Lebanon City Council, I know firsthand how important it is to protect the character of a vibrant and wholesome community. But when villages outsource essential services, like police, fire, or road maintenance, to townships or counties, or when they cannot even field candidates for basic elected positions, it raises fair questions about value for taxpayers. Why maintain a duplicative layer of government that adds complexity to our already burdensome tax system? HB 331 addresses this by triggering a simple, democratic process: after each ten-year census, county budget commissions audit villages to check if they provide at least five of ten key services (either directly or through non-governmental contracts) and if all elected spots had candidates over the prior decade. If not, voters get a straightforward ballot question on whether to dissolve the village and revert to township governance.

- Read more from State Representative Adam Mathews

State Representative Tom Young is serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 37th House District, which covers southern Montgomery County. In addition to serving as Chair of the House Workforce and Higher Education Committee, Young serves on the Finance, Financial Institutions, and Public Insurance and Pensions committees. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Villages, services, and the future of government

A village’s name, history, and culture don’t vanish with a change in government structure. Communities will always be proud of who they are. Dissolution simply means that instead of shouldering the costs of an underperforming government, residents would receive services through the township or county. Identity remains; financial responsibility is streamlined.

The heart of HB 331 is about protecting citizens from bearing the costs of governments that no longer function. It is about transparency, accountability, and fiscal fairness. While villages can and should remain strong where they meet the needs of residents, we must also acknowledge the reality that clinging to structures without capacity serves no one — least of all the taxpayers footing the bill.

- Read more from State Representative Tom Young

